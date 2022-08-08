One of the goals of the Columbia Arts Council is to promote the city as a desirable, thriving arts destination, and public art is essential for that to work. Columbia’s Jennifer Grisham is the sculptor who has provided much of the town’s visible artwork. From the foxes frolicking outside Maury Regional Hospital to the herons installed on the stone columns along Riverside Park to the bust of Lady Bird Johnson at Columbia State, her sculptures have added to the cultural personality of Columbia.

