Davis gives Columbia Central lift in crosstown clash
After focusing his efforts on offense last fall, Jordan Davis is expanding his gridiron game for Columbia Central. And the junior didn’t take long to show it Friday night, intercepting a pass less than three minutes into the Lions’ matchup with Columbia Academy and returning it 43 yards to set up a score in an eventual 14-7 win to complete the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Spring Hill downs Dickson County in jamboree
For the third consecutive time the two have met in a jamboree, Spring Hill got the better of Dickson County -- this time a 24-8 Raider win in two quarters of play on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the opening matchup of the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree. Winning...
MSP Top 25: Lipscomb Academy, Oakland, MBA lead the preseason rankings
The dog days of summer are finally coming to an end. As high school football season gets set to kick off next Thursday, Aug. 18, it’s time to unveil the Main Street Preps Top 25 preseason rankings.
Volleyball: 40 high school players from the Nashville area to watch in 2022
TSSAA volleyball regular-season games begin Aug. 15. Here are 40 players to watch this fall. Players are listed alphabetically by school with last year's stats and commitment if any.
Jennifer Grisham sculpts Columbia's history
One of the goals of the Columbia Arts Council is to promote the city as a desirable, thriving arts destination, and public art is essential for that to work. Columbia’s Jennifer Grisham is the sculptor who has provided much of the town’s visible artwork. From the foxes frolicking outside Maury Regional Hospital to the herons installed on the stone columns along Riverside Park to the bust of Lady Bird Johnson at Columbia State, her sculptures have added to the cultural personality of Columbia.
Spring Hill rated among Tennessee's safest cities
SafeWise recently released its eighth annual “Safest Cities in Tennessee” report, which listed Spring Hill at No. 16 on its list. “Tennesseans worry more about safety on a daily basis than most Americans. This matches a rise in the violent crime rate but contrasts with a three-year trend of falling property crime rates. The safest cities in The Volunteer State boast crime rates far below both national and statewide averages,” said John Carlsen, a senior staff writer for Security & Smart Home.
Indictment alleges Spring Hill lab linked to Medicare fraud
A federal grand jury in Nashville last week returned a 40-count second superseding indictment, charging eight people in a Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment was announced on Friday, Aug. 5, following the arrests of five of...
Finding the good in election results
For many in the Maury County community, the election results that rolled in last week were a mixture of disappointing and frightful. The folks on the left side of the political spectrum were especially dismayed at the outcome of certain races. Election Day saw noted Republicans such as Sheila Butt...
