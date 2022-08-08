Content Standards review for social studies, arts and humanities starts Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold virtual meetings Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning the process of reviewing and revising the Idaho Content Standards for social studies and arts and humanities.

Interested members of the public are welcome to listen in.

Idaho Content Standards, reviewed for each subject area on a six-year rotating schedule, detail the minimum knowledge a student is expected to know and be able to use at specific grade levels. School districts across the state adopt curriculum to meet or exceed those standards.

You can listen to the review committees’ Tuesday meetings via Zoom by calling 346-248-7799 or 253-215-8782, then entering the meeting ID Code.

Social Studies K-12 Standards Review – 9 a.m. to noon Mountain Time; meeting ID 962 6588 1751

Arts and Humanities K-12 Standards Review – 1 to 4 p.m. MT, meeting ID 965 1817 4473

The new standards review committees, nominated by stakeholder groups, include Idaho K-12 teachers and university faculty members, as well as legislators, a pastor and representatives of the Idaho Historical Society, Idaho Charter School Network, the PTA, Junior Achievement and Indian Education.

They will review the state’s existing standards for each grade level, study standards from other states and review best practices before drafting new proposed standards. A draft of the new standards is expected to be presented to the State Board of Education in 2023, followed by a public comment period before the final proposed standards are submitted to the State Board and then go to the Legislature in early 2024.

Learn more about Idaho Content Standards and the standards review process on the State Department of Education website.

