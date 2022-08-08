Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Man accused of assaulting man, leaving him severely hurt in Vancouver field
A Vancouver man is facing an attempted murder charge, accused of assaulting another man on Thursday and leaving him seriously injured in a field, police said. The incident started at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday with reports of an injured man lying in a field in the 2700 block of Northeast Arnold Street.
KATU.com
Law enforcement and drivers voice optimism following catalytic converter theft ring bust
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — From law enforcement to crime victims across the Portland-metro area, people tell KATU they're now feeling some optimism. This follows a major bust by the Beaverton Police Department, seizing more than 3,000 catalytic converters. In total, a grand jury indicted 14 people in a trafficking ring, stemming from an investigation that started last year.
KATU.com
Man left mental health facility before hitting woman with 35 lb. rock, court docs allege
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a nearly 35-pound rock in Northeast Portland had been released from a mental health facility shortly before Tuesday’s attack, court records show. The incident happened near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street,...
KATU.com
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street. Police said the shooter fled the scene. Bush Street is closed between 134th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Man accused of trafficking 44,000 catalytic converters as Beaverton Police bust theft ring
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash during a months-long investigation into a catalytic converter trafficking ring centered in the Portland-metro area. Beaverton police detectives started the investigation in late 2021. They say that while the crime ring...
KATU.com
Three residents sue City of Portland for actions against them stemming from 2020 protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three Portland residents are suing the City of Portland for injuries they suffered as a result of the actions of Portland Police on August 10, 2020, a lawsuit says. The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County court says the plaintiffs, Zaire Wellmon, Tanzania White, and Vanessa White,...
KATU.com
Freight train derails in Northwest Portland, traffic blocked, no injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A freight train derailed Saturday afternoon in Northwest Portland, just south of Union Station, and near the west end of the Steel Bridge. Portland Fire and Portland Police responded to the call that came in just before 12:30 p.m. Photos and video from the scene show...
KATU.com
Portland Fire investigating after blaze at vacant warehouse off I-84
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue say someone intentionally set something on fire outside a vacant warehouse in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the Sullivan’s Gulch area near Northeast 25th Avenue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Firefighters use ladder truck to pluck stuck parachutist from tree
MULINO, Ore. — Firefighters had to get creative to rescue a stuck parachutist Friday afternoon in Mulino. Just before 5:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of someone trapped high up in a tree. Clackamas Fire along with Molalla Fire District was able to use the aerial ladder from...
KATU.com
Large construction drill tips near OHSU in Portland, operator taken to trauma center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person is in the trauma center Friday after a 100,000-pound vertical drill rig tipped over near Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Portland Fire & Rescue said. It happened at around 11:40 a.m. The operator was pinned inside the machine's cab and seriously injured. The...
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Deputy's push for AEDs saves lives
This week’s Everyday Hero is a local deputy who pushed for lifesaving equipment in his patrol vehicle. Once he got it, he used it within a week, and then 14 more times in six months. The lifesaving equipment now in Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Kaiser’s patrol vehicle is...
KATU.com
Portland mayor 'not surprised' by rollout of gun violence prevention programs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite agreements approving nearly $3 million in gun violence prevention spending, a KATU news investigation found only a fraction of the money was spent by community-based organizations in the first six months of the grant agreements and ahead of summer - a season when shootings typically spike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
KATU.com
Oregon City Festival of the Arts
It's an arts, culture and heritage event happening this weekend. The 6th annual Oregon City Festival of the Arts takes place in the park at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Project coordinator Lynda Orzen joined us, along with artist and committee member Sue Woodworth, to tell us more.
KATU.com
Make a Change in Your Community
The Passionista Project founders and sisters, Amy and Nancy Harrington, joined us with their tips on how to make a change in your community regarding issues you are passionate about. For more information on the Passionista Project, click here. To find the sister's podcast, click here.
KATU.com
R. Bloom's: French Flare
If you want to elevate your home décor style, add a little French flare. Richard Bloom, from R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego, joined us to share more. You're invited to the R. Bloom's Lavender Plein Aire:. Saturday, August 20th. 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. 267 A Avenue in Lake...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: August 12-14
Get ready for a spicy weekend! The 5th annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo is outside OMSI Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You'll find more than 40 hot sauces from around the world, plus free samples. Don't miss the Stage of Doom where you can watch things like the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, and the Spicy Pizza of Doom Competition. There's also wrestling, food vendors, craft beer, and cocktails. General admission is $10.
KATU.com
UltraSlim: Lose Weight & Manage Pain
It's a quick and painless way to lose fat, and now it can be used to manage pain too. Tammy Hernandez spoke with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn how UltraSlim can help with pain reduction. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas,...
Comments / 0