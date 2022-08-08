ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Law enforcement and drivers voice optimism following catalytic converter theft ring bust

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — From law enforcement to crime victims across the Portland-metro area, people tell KATU they're now feeling some optimism. This follows a major bust by the Beaverton Police Department, seizing more than 3,000 catalytic converters. In total, a grand jury indicted 14 people in a trafficking ring, stemming from an investigation that started last year.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street. Police said the shooter fled the scene. Bush Street is closed between 134th...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Portland Fire investigating after blaze at vacant warehouse off I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue say someone intentionally set something on fire outside a vacant warehouse in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the Sullivan’s Gulch area near Northeast 25th Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters use ladder truck to pluck stuck parachutist from tree

MULINO, Ore. — Firefighters had to get creative to rescue a stuck parachutist Friday afternoon in Mulino. Just before 5:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of someone trapped high up in a tree. Clackamas Fire along with Molalla Fire District was able to use the aerial ladder from...
MULINO, OR
KATU.com

Everyday Heroes: Deputy's push for AEDs saves lives

This week’s Everyday Hero is a local deputy who pushed for lifesaving equipment in his patrol vehicle. Once he got it, he used it within a week, and then 14 more times in six months. The lifesaving equipment now in Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Kaiser’s patrol vehicle is...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon City Festival of the Arts

It's an arts, culture and heritage event happening this weekend. The 6th annual Oregon City Festival of the Arts takes place in the park at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Project coordinator Lynda Orzen joined us, along with artist and committee member Sue Woodworth, to tell us more.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Make a Change in Your Community

The Passionista Project founders and sisters, Amy and Nancy Harrington, joined us with their tips on how to make a change in your community regarding issues you are passionate about. For more information on the Passionista Project, click here. To find the sister's podcast, click here.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

R. Bloom's: French Flare

If you want to elevate your home décor style, add a little French flare. Richard Bloom, from R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego, joined us to share more. You're invited to the R. Bloom's Lavender Plein Aire:. Saturday, August 20th. 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. 267 A Avenue in Lake...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: August 12-14

Get ready for a spicy weekend! The 5th annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo is outside OMSI Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You'll find more than 40 hot sauces from around the world, plus free samples. Don't miss the Stage of Doom where you can watch things like the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, and the Spicy Pizza of Doom Competition. There's also wrestling, food vendors, craft beer, and cocktails. General admission is $10.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

UltraSlim: Lose Weight & Manage Pain

It's a quick and painless way to lose fat, and now it can be used to manage pain too. Tammy Hernandez spoke with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn how UltraSlim can help with pain reduction. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas,...
CAMAS, WA

