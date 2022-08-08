Read full article on original website
WMBF
2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles. The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.
WMBF
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 in Florence County had most southbound lanes closed for several hours. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164. West Florence Fire-Rescue...
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Little River area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jason Stocks, 51, of Little River. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, stated Stocks died from traumatic injuries caused by the impact of the crash.
2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
wpde.com
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
foxwilmington.com
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
Myrtle Beach police arrest 61-year-old man after armed robbery at Home Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man late Friday night who is accused of an armed robbery at the Home Depot store on Oak Forest Lane. The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Friday, and David Brian Plump, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody at his home, MBPD said Saturday […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
wpde.com
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Home Depot armed robbery suspect in custody
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An armed robbery suspect is in custody following an incident at Home Depot on Friday. David Brian Plump, 61, of Myrtle Beach was identified within hours and taken into custody Friday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. He was charged with armed robbery.
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
wpde.com
Woman dies after being struck, impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Garden City woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. According to an incident report, an umbrella being blown in the wind struck the victim while at Beach Access 14 on Calhoun Drive around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived,...
wpde.com
Officials plan to charge driver in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist: Sheriff
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman going the wrong way in a crash Tuesday night that killed a Florence paramedic and motorcyclist plans to give a statement Thursday afternoon at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said he also met...
wpde.com
Photos show Myrtle Beach Home Depot armed robbery suspect, getaway van: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach Home Depot. The robbery happened at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, according to police. Police say the suspect showed a gun, demanded money and then fled. They then...
wpde.com
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
wpde.com
'Brought tears to my eyes:' Witness recalls crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Tony Gordon, 37, said he just can't shake what he saw Tuesday night following a crash that killed a medic and motorcyclist on Pamplico Highway in Florence. Florence County Sheriff's Office Major Nunn said the original crash happened when two motorcycles were traveling south on...
