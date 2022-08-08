ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles. The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Little River man dies in crash after hitting tree

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a crash Thursday night. Jason Stocks, 51, has died, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Highway 111 in Little River. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Stocks ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
foxwilmington.com

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
WBTW News13

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach Home Depot armed robbery suspect in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An armed robbery suspect is in custody following an incident at Home Depot on Friday. David Brian Plump, 61, of Myrtle Beach was identified within hours and taken into custody Friday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. He was charged with armed robbery.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

