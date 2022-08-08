Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Reno man arrested for fentanyl trafficking, weapon charges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is arrested for fentanyl trafficking and weapon charges, announced the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Friday. In August 2022, detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) had information that Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm.
FOX Reno
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
FOX Reno
Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
Placer County Sheriff's Office releases surveillance photo of Kiely Rodni
PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff's Office has released a new picture of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni.Taken at a Truckee business, the image shows Rodni in a black body suit and green Dickies brand pants at 6 p.m., the night of Aug. 5th.Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said, "We are working with the FBI right now. The last information we have from cellular data is the 6th at 33 minutes after midnight."The FBI now has more than 50 agents working on the investigation alongside local search and rescue teams, including K-9s. Kevin Baker, a retired FBI agent,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Reno
Police seeking witnesses from fatal crash on US-395 near Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses of a deadly crash on US-395 between Stead and Lemmon Valley Thursday morning. Around 11:00 a.m., a crash was reported just south of Lemmon Drive, involving a gray 4-door 1992 Mazda travelling southbound from Red Rock.
Authorities ask public's help finding 16-year-old girl last seen at Truckee party
PLACER COUNTY -- Authorities in Placer County are asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl in a possible abduction case. The sheriff's office says that Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRA with California license plate 8YUR127, is also missing. The teenager's phone has been out of service since the party. Rodni's friend, Sami Smith, was with her most of the night. She said that Rodni was...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police search for downtown stabbing suspect
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is on the loose after a stabbing in downtown Reno. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 near the Believe sign. Investigators say two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Reno
California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights
YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Search underway for 16-year-old girl last seen at party near campground who authorities say may have been abducted
Authorities in Northern Callifornia are asking for the public's help in finding Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl in what may be an abduction case, CBS Sacramento reports. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Rodni, of Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.
KOLO TV Reno
Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
Unattended campfire started two-acre Pinehaven blaze Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Smoke was seen rising around the Caughlin Ranch area Friday afternoon as crews battled a wildfire which quickly spread to two acres. The fire was contained around 3:00 p.m., investigators with the Reno Fire Department (RFD) released a statement about 45 minutes later saying they determined an unattended campfire started the two-acre wildfire.
FOX Reno
Fuel reduction project stops Douglas County fire in its tracks
MINDEN, Nevada — The Lebo Springs fire took off at 3 p.m. on August 2, nearly eight miles east of Johnson Lane in Douglas County, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the fire was human-caused, but could not provide further information. The wildfire was held at only...
FOX Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-580 early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of 2nd/I-580 northbound off ramp on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Aug. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and provided life saving efforts.
Kiely Rodni: What we know so far about the teen’s disappearance after a party in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday at a party in Truckee. As search parties are conducted to find the missing teen, here is what we know so far about Rodni’s disappearance. Rodni’s last whereabouts According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews4.com
26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
New photo shows Kiely Rodni the night before she disappeared
TRUCKEE - A new image has emerged of Kiely Rodni from the night before she disappeared.On Tuesday, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives found a surveillance video of Rodni that was recorded Friday at 6:08 p.m. at a Truckee business. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies-brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes.Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing and her phone...
FOX Reno
National Wellness Month: The importance of wellness checkups
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — August is National Wellness Month!. Katie Charleson, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange's Communications Officer, joined Taylor Winkel to discuss the importance of wellness checkups.
2news.com
Sparks Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during domestic dispute
Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a...
Comments / 1