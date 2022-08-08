PLACER COUNTY -- Authorities in Placer County are asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl in a possible abduction case. The sheriff's office says that Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRA with California license plate 8YUR127, is also missing. The teenager's phone has been out of service since the party. Rodni's friend, Sami Smith, was with her most of the night. She said that Rodni was...

5 DAYS AGO