Carson City, NV

FOX Reno

Reno man arrested for fentanyl trafficking, weapon charges

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is arrested for fentanyl trafficking and weapon charges, announced the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Friday. In August 2022, detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) had information that Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
YERINGTON, NV
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriff's Office releases surveillance photo of Kiely Rodni

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff's Office has released a new picture of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni.Taken at a Truckee business, the image shows Rodni in a black body suit and green Dickies brand pants at 6 p.m., the night of Aug. 5th.Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said, "We are working with the FBI right now. The last information we have from cellular data is the 6th at 33 minutes after midnight."The FBI now has more than 50 agents working on the investigation alongside local search and rescue teams, including K-9s. Kevin Baker, a retired FBI agent,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Carson City, NV
City
Reno, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
FOX Reno

Police seeking witnesses from fatal crash on US-395 near Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses of a deadly crash on US-395 between Stead and Lemmon Valley Thursday morning. Around 11:00 a.m., a crash was reported just south of Lemmon Drive, involving a gray 4-door 1992 Mazda travelling southbound from Red Rock.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Authorities ask public's help finding 16-year-old girl last seen at Truckee party

PLACER COUNTY -- Authorities in Placer County are asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl in a possible abduction case.  The sheriff's office says that Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRA with California license plate 8YUR127, is also missing. The teenager's phone has been out of service since the party.  Rodni's friend, Sami Smith, was with her most of the night. She said that Rodni was...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police search for downtown stabbing suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is on the loose after a stabbing in downtown Reno. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 near the Believe sign. Investigators say two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RENO, NV
Person
Craig Lowe
FOX Reno

California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights

YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
YUBA CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
RENO, NV
CBS News

Search underway for 16-year-old girl last seen at party near campground who authorities say may have been abducted

Authorities in Northern Callifornia are asking for the public's help in finding Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl in what may be an abduction case, CBS Sacramento reports. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Rodni, of Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Unattended campfire started two-acre Pinehaven blaze Friday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Smoke was seen rising around the Caughlin Ranch area Friday afternoon as crews battled a wildfire which quickly spread to two acres. The fire was contained around 3:00 p.m., investigators with the Reno Fire Department (RFD) released a statement about 45 minutes later saying they determined an unattended campfire started the two-acre wildfire.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-580 early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of 2nd/I-580 northbound off ramp on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Aug. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and provided life saving efforts.
RENO, NV
Public Safety
mynews4.com

26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sacramento

New photo shows Kiely Rodni the night before she disappeared

TRUCKEE - A new image has emerged of Kiely Rodni from the night before she disappeared.On Tuesday, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives found a surveillance video of Rodni that was recorded Friday at 6:08 p.m. at a Truckee business. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies-brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes.Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing and her phone...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Sparks Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during domestic dispute

Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a...
SPARKS, NV

