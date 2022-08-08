ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
£40m star could be available for Liverpool and Man City this summer

Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes could be available this summer, with his current situation uncertain according to reports from Portugal. The 23-year-old midfielder has been subject of much Premier League speculation this window, with West Ham United having a £25m bid rejected and Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City all circling the Sporting Lisbon stalwart.
Pep Guardiola explains reasoning for successful tactical tweak

Pep Guardiola has opened up about his most recent tactical tweak. At this point, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction as one of the game’s greatest tactical innovators. The Spanish boss holds the distinction of winning not just one, but two Premier League titles, largely without the presence of a striker at Manchester City.
