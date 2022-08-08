Read full article on original website
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
5 things we learned from Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Leicester City
Arsenal have beaten Leicester City 4-2 in the Gunners' second Premier League game. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a piece of magic, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper for his first competitive Arsenal goal. He quickly added to his tally, heading into an open net after Jamie Vardy had...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Manchester United value Marcus Rashford at more than £120 million amid PSG interest
Manchester United believe Marcus Rashford has a value 'in excess' of £120 million, which is double Paris Saint-Germain's valuation of the player, according to reports. The 24-year-old forward, who has one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has been earmarked as a potential summer signing by the French club.
Michael Owen says one Liverpool player could be "one of the greatest of all time"
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has revealed he’s been “totally surprised” by Mo Salah’s performances over the years at Liverpool since his 2017 arrival. Speaking to DAZN, Owen couldn’t hide his admiration for the Egyptian superstar. He’s been left amazed by the forward’s meteoric rise to stardom at Anfield.
Pep Guardiola previews Bournemouth clash with Erling Haaland in line for home debut
Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on what he expects from Bournemouth in Manchester City’s second league game of the campaign on Saturday. Manchester City kicked off their Premier League defence in assured fashion with a 2-0 win against West Ham. With three draws in their last three visits to...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
The latest on Aymeric Laporte, Kalvin Phillips and Marcos Senesi ahead of Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)
Pep Guardiola will be without both Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte this Saturday. Manchester City host newly promoted Bournemouth this weekend, in the Premier League Champions' first home match of the 2022/23 season. Playing at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since securing a fourth title of Pep Guardiola's...
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy nominated for 2022 Yashin Trophy
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been nominated for the 2022 Yashin Trophy, it has been revealed. The goalkeeper lifted the Club World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations this year, cementing his name as one of the top shot-stoppers in world football. He also helped guide Chelsea to a third...
Is Aston Villa vs Everton on TV? Channel, live stream, kick off time and team news
Aston Villa host Everton today in the opening match of Premier League game-week two. Both teams had a poor first outing, with Steven Gerrard's side losing 2-0 to Bournemouth, while Frank Lampard's blues were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea. Here's everything you need to know about Aston Villa vs Everton. What...
Gabriel Slonina reveals key Chelsea plans which convinced him to make 'dream' transfer
Gabriel Slonina has admitted the plan Chelsea had in place for his development was a key reason why he decided to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term deal in the capital earlier this month before returning to America to see out the remainder of the MLS season with Chicago Fire.
MLS・
Jose Mourinho told Chelsea star to forget about it' when he made his shirt number request
Jose Mourinho told Florent Malouda to "forget about it" when he asked to take the No.7 shirt upon signing for Chelsea. Despite interest from Liverpool, the Blues snapped up the French winger for a fee of £13 million in the summer of 2007. The Ligue One Player of the...
£40m star could be available for Liverpool and Man City this summer
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes could be available this summer, with his current situation uncertain according to reports from Portugal. The 23-year-old midfielder has been subject of much Premier League speculation this window, with West Ham United having a £25m bid rejected and Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City all circling the Sporting Lisbon stalwart.
Pep Guardiola explains reasoning for successful tactical tweak
Pep Guardiola has opened up about his most recent tactical tweak. At this point, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction as one of the game’s greatest tactical innovators. The Spanish boss holds the distinction of winning not just one, but two Premier League titles, largely without the presence of a striker at Manchester City.
