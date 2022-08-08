ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

markerzone.com

FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)

Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
NHL
markerzone.com

SHARKS GOALTENDER STRAUSS MANN UNVEILS INCREDIBLE SET-UP FOR NEXT SEASON

After spending three seasons at the University of Michigan and one season in the Swedish Hockey League with Skelleftea AIK, 23-year-old netminder Strauss Mann landed his first NHL contract, signing a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks. Mann will compete in training camp with James Reimer, Kaapo Kahkonen and...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON

Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD TAKE HEAT AFTER LAUNCHING 'WE SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT' MERCHANDISE

These days, life can be suffocating. Since the intersection of internet and media, almost everything is out in the open, and what is left in the dark can be unearthed with relative ease. Thus, it often feels as though everything is thrown under a microscope and devoid of the proper nuance, which has divided society far beyond what reasonable people can long stand. Therefore, a seemingly sensible thing like hosting a 'law enforcement' night at a hockey game would seem normal. However, times are not so simple.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

DENVER (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his past two starts. He gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Monday. The Rockies managed just two singles and a walk against Gallen, who retired 13 of his last 14 batters. He is 4-0 in his last five starts and his ERA has dropped from 3.56 to 2.94 since July 13. Alek Thomas made a great catch on the last play of the game to preserve the shutout, leaping and reaching over the wall in center to take away a likely two-run homer by C.J. Cron.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night. Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games. Wade also doubled and scored on Joc Pederson’s double in the first.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER TAKES BATTING PRACTICE WITH THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Currently second in the AL East behind only the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays brought in a new hitting consultant to give their offense a little more pop. Maple Leafs F Mitch Marner showed up to the Jays' practice this morning to show them how it's done and offer some pointers. Hopefully nothing related to the postseason, though. Marner even took the time and pulled Blue Jays RF George Springer for some one-on-one practice. After all, the devil is in the details.
MLB
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD NOLAN PATRICK EXPECTED TO START SEASON ON LTIR

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick has had an injury plagued career since he entered the NHL in 2017. It's a sad story, the 23-year-old has suffered multiple concussions, along with other injuries that have caused him to miss a lot of time, including the entire 2019-20 season. The Winnipeg...
NHL
markerzone.com

TEAM USA CRUISES TO 3-0 AT THE 2022 WJC WITH DECISIVE WIN OVER AUSTRIA

Team USA looks like a true powerhouse at this summer's World Junior Championship, having won their first two matches by a combined score of 12-2, and today beating Austria 7-0. At no point in this match was the Americans' authority tested, and the difference was apparent straight away. In all fairness to Team Austria, they are in this tournament without top prospect Marco Kasper and a couple other older players. It was noted by Dave Starman of the NHL Network's broadcast that the Austrians came into this tournament with the intention of focusing on development for the upcoming 2023 World Juniors this winter.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

DESPITE HEAVY RESISTANCE, TEAM USA TAKES COMMANDING WIN OVER SWITZERLAND

The third day of the 2022 World Juniors capped off with a matchup between Team USA and Team Switzerland. USA came off of a 5-1 win over Team Germany in their opening match of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Swiss lost a tight 3-2 affair to a very strong Team Sweden. The pesky team from Switzerland has made significant improvements to their international hockey program, generating talents like Roman Josi, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier in recent years. On the other end, the reigning gold medal winning Team USA looks to repeat for the first time ever.
SPORTS
markerzone.com

ADAM SYKORA CALLS LOSS TO CANADA A DISASTER; 'HARDEST MOMENT OF MY CAREER SO FAR'

Losing is never easy, but losing 11-1 at a major tournament has to be especially humbling. That was the case with Team Slovakia as they were trounced by Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta Thursday. Slovak's Adam Sykora, a second-round pick of the New York Rangers this year, did not hold back when asked about the loss.
HOCKEY
The Associated Press

Toronto FC wins 3-1, ends Timbers' unbeaten streak at 10

TORONTO (AP) — Italian newcomers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored late goals and Toronto FC beat Portland 3-1 on Saturday night to end the Timbers’ unbeaten streak at 10 games. Captain Michael Bradley set up Insigne’s tiebreaking goal in the 79th minute, scooping the ball into the penalty box toward Insigne. After a save by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic on substitute Ayo Akinola, Bernardeschi scored on curling left-footer in the 85th. Bernardeschi has three goals in four game, and Insigne has two goals. Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (8-12-5) in the 41st minute. Josecarlos Van Rankin tied it for Portland (7-7-12) in the 73rd with his first MLS goal.
PORTLAND, OR

