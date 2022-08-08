Read full article on original website
Alexandria City Council Holds Public Forum on Crime, Public Safety
The Alexandria City Council held a public forum last night on public safety, crime and possible solutions to the issues. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on what was said and reactions from the council and the mayor. One resident said, “Not everybody has resources but we do...
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with fifth and final focus area: Keep It In!
PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 10, 2022 – To save energy and money, Cleco customers should weatherize their homes. Weatherization seals a home, so customers can Keep It In! “Sealing air leaks around windows and doors and making sure you have the right amount of insulation can save energy and keep a home cool during the hot summer months,” said Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “The goal is to make sure your home is sealed tight like an envelope, so the cool air stays inside.”
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Avoyelles Parish School Board Signs Dual Enrollment Agreement with LSUA
MARKSVILLE – In a signing ceremony Tuesday, Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent Karen Tutor and LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the pathway for high school students in Avoyelles parish to earn college credit through dual enrollment classes offered by LSUA. Students will be able to take college classes at no cost as the school board has agreed to cover the full cost of tuition and textbooks.
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
Opelousas General Hospital hosts 10th Annual Community Baby Shower
New and expectant parents visited Opelousas General hospital Thursday, wandering around tables of community organizations offering support and resources for the 10th annual Community Baby Shower. Some of the organizations present at the baby shower were the Louisiana Health Department, The Family Tree, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry, Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition and...
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
APD Investigating Monday Night Homicide
Alexandria, La. (August 8, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday evening that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old. At approximately 7:41 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired and a man down in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell. Officers found a gunshot victim, Ronald Benson, 28, who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
Caller shot in Opelousas Alley B, one injured
An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.
Stroller Safari at the Alexandria Zoo Educates Children on Animals of All Sizes
The Alexandria Zoological Park is excited to bring back the Stroller Safari. This will be the first time since the pandemic where the zoo could bring the children closer to the wildlife. Davis Sandel was excited to experience the Stroller Safari for the first time. The Alexandria Zoo instructors fed...
