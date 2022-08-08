PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 10, 2022 – To save energy and money, Cleco customers should weatherize their homes. Weatherization seals a home, so customers can Keep It In! “Sealing air leaks around windows and doors and making sure you have the right amount of insulation can save energy and keep a home cool during the hot summer months,” said Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “The goal is to make sure your home is sealed tight like an envelope, so the cool air stays inside.”

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO