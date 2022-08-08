Read full article on original website
NOTN 8-12 AM
Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state's first ranked voting election on Aug. 16. Fishing in the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby gets underway Today. A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future...
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
Dela Rose performing in a mock election at Cafecito Bonito in Anchorage, where people ranked the performances by drag performers. (AP photo) Juneau, Alaska (AP) - Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state's first ranked voting election on Aug. 16.
Ranked-choice voting results won’t be reported for 15 days following Aug. 16 election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The special election for Alaska’s at-large U.S. House seat is less than one week away. Election Day is Aug. 16, and early voting began on Monday, Aug. 1. The race will feature Alaska’s first-ever ranked-choice voting election, with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Democrat Mary S. Peltola, running as the top three.
Gov. Dunleavy approves legislation to support search and rescue volunteers
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed the Ellie Mae Act to provide support to statewide volunteer search and rescue organizations at no cost to the state. Senate Bill 95, sponsored by Sen. David Wilson, allows volunteer search and rescue organizations to exercise the right of first refusal on items related to search and rescue before the property is sold, leased, licensed, or disposed of.
Rate of job openings in Alaska continues to trend high
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Job openings in the state are near an all-time high. That was written about in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends, prepared by the Alaska Department of Labor. In May, Alaska's job openings rate was 11.2%, its third-highest month on record. The U.S. rate was...
Hannan voices support of social media guidelines for state lawmakers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Legislature is contemplating new advice and policies regarding social media use to cover its 60 members. The joint House-Senate Legislative Council unveiled its first draft of a new policy last month, but individual lawmakers voiced objections to the proposal, and further revisions are expected before a final policy is settled.
SCOAK: Funds can be set aside for schools, but future revenues cannot
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that the legislature cannot dedicate future revenues for future budgetary cycles. The Alaska Legislature can, however, set aside funds from the current budgetary cycle to be spent in future years for Alaska’s school districts. In Dunleavy v. Alaska Legislative...
Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
SEACAD nabs Arizona man in Skagway for trying to import cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms
Skagway, Alaska (KINY) - Skagway Police Chief Jerry Reddick has announced the arrest of an Arizona man for allegedly attempting to import drugs into Alaska. According to Reddick, on Aug. 4, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force located a suspicious parcel being shipped in the mail from Arizona to Skagway.
