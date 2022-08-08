Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed the Ellie Mae Act to provide support to statewide volunteer search and rescue organizations at no cost to the state. Senate Bill 95, sponsored by Sen. David Wilson, allows volunteer search and rescue organizations to exercise the right of first refusal on items related to search and rescue before the property is sold, leased, licensed, or disposed of.

