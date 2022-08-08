Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
EIAC Jamboree Returns with Four-Team Scrimmages at EC, L'Burg
Both Jamborees will take place tonight at 7:00. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Jamboree is back. With one week to go until the regular season starts, all eight EIAC football schools will get a final tune-up with scrimmages against conference rivals. The Jamboree will be split between...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - August 11, 2022
Southwestern Hanover and Jac-Cen-Del did not have enough players to post a team score. *The South Ripley girls golf team completed their first match of the season after not having a team for the past five years.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville High School Awarded Two Grants to Improve Student Outcomes
The grants will benefit students through career readiness programs and transformational strategic planning. (Batesville, Ind.) - Two separate grants awarded to Batesville High School (BHS) this summer through the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) will provide both immediate and long-term benefits to local students through career readiness programs and transformational strategic planning, according to BHS principal Andy Allen.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Democrats Chairman Selected for Emerging Leaders Project
Dylan Liddle is one of 28 Hoosiers selected to participate. Dylan Liddle. File photo. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Chairman of Dearborn County Democrats has been selected by the Emerging Leaders Project to be involved in the 2022-23 trainings. Dylan Liddle was selected to be one of 28 participants...
eaglecountryonline.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to House Fire Near Osgood
The fire started just before midnight Thursday. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Osgood, Ind.) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire near Osgood late Thursday night. Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department were called just before midnight to assist Osgood Firefighters at a home on County Road 500N. Upon...
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department Investigating Fraudulent Check & Money Order Scam
Several incidents have been reported, including the sale of vehicles. (Brookville, Ind.) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies would like to warn citizens of possible fraudulent transactions taking place through online sales of merchandise. Deputies are investigating several incidents of items, including vehicles, being purchased with the use of fraudulent...
