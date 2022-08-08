Nevaeh Mack, a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts who was last seen in late July, may be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to police. Recent information suggests Mack, who is from the town of Alford in Berkshire County, may be or may have recently been in Philadelphia, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement directed to residents of and around the Pennsylvania city.

