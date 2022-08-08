Read full article on original website
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill heavily damaged by fire
An Easthampton restaurant was heavily damaged by a two-alarm fire Friday night. Fire crews were called to the Tavern on the Hill just before midnight Friday to find heavy flames both on the interior and exterior of the building, Western Mass News reported. A second alarm was struck as crews...
E. coli levels fall, but not enough to reopen Southwick beach, health director says
SOUTHWICK — Concentrations of E. coli cultures found at the South Pond Beach on Congamond Lake appear to have fallen, though not enough to allow the beach to reopen to the public in what has been the hottest stretch of the year. Health Director Alex White said a sample...
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
Carolyn Putnam identified as 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
Police this week identified the 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in a lake in the town earlier this month. A lifeguard discovered the body of Carolyn Putnam floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a Facebook post from the Spencer Police Department.
Veteran, dairy, adult ed events highlighted senator’s week (Letters)
It’s been nice weather this last week now that heatwave finally broke. Every year I can’t wait for summer, and then the Dog Days come along and now I can’t wait for fall. Even though session is formally out, we’ve still had a packed week in the...
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Worcester’s Paku Lounge looking to rebrand itself as it works to reopen after May shooting
Paku Lounge is looking to change things up after a May 15 shooting there led the Worcester License Commission to suspend the restaurant’s license for 95 days. The restaurant’s lawyer, Yaris Guzman, went before the commission on Thursday requesting a change of officers and managers to Maria Rivera and asking if the restaurant could reopen on Sept. 5.
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival kicks off 9th year
Streams of people flooded Stearns Square late yesterday afternoon just as The Buddy McEarns Band cranked up and filled the space with its signature blues rock to kick off the ninth annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. Organizers added a day to the schedule, expanding the festival to 21 acts...
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
Bogus 911 call of person with explosive, gun draws large police response in Westfield
A bogus 911 call about a person with an explosive device and a gun drew a significant police response in Westfield on Friday, authorities said. The Westfield Police Department’s 911 center received a call Friday evening from a person saying they had an explosive device and rifle, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
10 most expensive houses sold in Worcester County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
Upper Hill and Old Hill Neighborhood neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno greets 4-year-old Mariah Walter and Mechelle Bolden at the Upper Hill and Old Hill neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park. Mechelle and Mariah are daughter and grandaughter of the late Samuel A. Bolden. i(Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 9 / 17.
Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31
Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
Worcester’s Redemption Rock Brewing Co. to hold second annual ‘Rock the Block’ Party on Aug. 27
Worcester residents and visitors can celebrate one of the last weekends of summer at Redemption Rock Brewing Co.’s “Rock the Block” party on Aug. 27. The brewery announced it would be bringing the party back for a second year Thursday, after the Worcester License Commission approved one day liquor and entertainment licenses for the event.
Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge, with ‘Sopranos’ theme coming to Stafford St. in Worcester
Justin Kazmierczak got the idea for Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge while he was vacationing in Aruba. Three of the five days of his trip he went to “The Sopranos” Piano Bar, which had a piano player nightly that would take requests.
Thanks to donors, sponsors who made Westfield’s Big Day happen (Letters)
Just a letter to thank everyone who braved the August weather to enjoy Westfield’s Big Day/Night Out this past Saturday. Despite the heat and its impact on turnout, it was a very fine event that applauded the wonderful work of the Westfield Police Department and once again demonstrated that Westfield is a great place to live, work, play, shop and learn.
Nevaeh Mack, Massachusetts girl missing since July, may be in Philadelphia, police say
Nevaeh Mack, a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts who was last seen in late July, may be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to police. Recent information suggests Mack, who is from the town of Alford in Berkshire County, may be or may have recently been in Philadelphia, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement directed to residents of and around the Pennsylvania city.
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold from July 31 to August 6
A house in Ludlow that sold for $29,407 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between July 31 and August 6. In total, 112 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $313,691. The average price per square foot was $203.
Springfield’s Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts hold annual banquet in Holyoke
The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts annual banquet took place Friday night at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The theme of this year’s banquet was “Saluting and Honoring All Veterans Families.”. The centers have offices in Springfield and Pittsfield. Founded in 1987 as...
