Kaley Cuoco To Star In ‘Based On A True Story’ Peacock Comedic Thriller Series

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco , a two-time Emmy nominee for The Flight Attendant, has been tapped for a lead in Peacock’s dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story , from Emmy-nominated The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, Ozark star/executive producer Jason Bateman and his Aggregate Films and UCP.

I hear Cuoco has a two-season deal for Based On a True Story. There has been no Season 3 pickup for The Flight Attendant yet as creator Steve Yockey is bouncing around potential ideas but it appears likely; Cuoco’s Based On a True Story deal allows her to return to the HBO Max hit if the right premise comes along.

Written by Rosenberg Inspired by a bizarre true event, Based On a True Story is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps; I hear Ava is the realtor character.

Rosenberg, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces alongside Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Big Bang Theory alumna Cuoco recently received a second consecutive Emmy nomination for her performance in The Flight Attendant in the category Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She has an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, which is exclusive for producing and non-exclusive for acting. Under that pact, she has a Doris Day limited series in development, which she is executive producing and attached to play the Hollywood legend in.

Cuoco is currently shooting action-thriller feature Role Play for director Thomas Vincent, in which sh stars opposite David Oyelowo. She is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller.