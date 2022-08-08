ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches

By The Deadline Team
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGA21_0h9HcgDH00

Click here to read the full article.

Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: The Nominees , our annual TV awards-season showcase that took place Saturday with 31 panels featuring the year’s buzziest Emmy-nominated scripted and unscripted series and documentaries.

Click here to go to the site.

This year’s all-day event included a who’s who of stars, creators and craftspeople from 16 networks, studios and streamers discussing the stories behind their works with Deadline moderators. The list of attendees ran the gamut from RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘s queens to Better Call Saul ‘s stars, Stranger Things ‘ creators and everyone in between, from Norman Lear to Lizzo, Ben Stiller to Ron Howard, Elle Fanning to Seth Meyers, and Jeff Goldblum to Jennifer Coolidge, Emmy Rossum, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Lane and many more.

Overall, the weekend’s panel lineups came from ABC/Sony Pictures Television, AMC, Apple TV+, Comedy Central, Disney+, FX, HBO Max, Hulu, NBC, National Geographic, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, Showtime, VH1 and Warner Bros Television Group/ABC/20th Television.

The daylong streaming event is the latest in Deadline’s Contenders TV series program that included Contenders TV and Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted earlier this year. The TV season culminates with the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, and then it’s Oscar-season time, with Contenders events in the works from all over the world. Stay tuned.

Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece; Amazon Freevee Apple Launch; Intermission Film Oz Office; British Urban Film Festival; Global Digital Releasing Deal (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece Greece’s Skai TV has become the 23rd network to commission a version of ITV Studios’ smash reality show Love Island. Local producer Silverline will work up the Greek version, which will air later this year. The show, whose latest season in the U.S. has just started, brings singletons together who then ‘couple up’ or are eliminated throughout the eight week run. It has captured the zeitgeist in multiple territories, drawing millions of viewers and dominating front pages. The original UK version’s latest season ended on ITV2 at the start of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

TV Talk Podcast: Memo To The TV Academy, Let’s Put John Oliver In His Proper Place

“We actually have the answers,” jokes Pete Hammond on what needs to be repaired by the TV Academy in today’s TV Talk podcast. “We want to talk about what we would do fix some of these egregious problems here,” Deadline’s Awards columnist adds. Well, perhaps Pete half jokes. Seriously, take a listen here at what the near in-full agreement Hammond and Deadline’s Senior Editor/Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten have to say in their audio memo to the group behind the Emmys – and be warned, we poke some bears and categories: As you can hear above, we ask Last Night Tonight with John...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Responder’ Series Producer Rebecca Ferguson Joins New-Look BBC Drama Commissioning Team

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Ferguson, series producer on BBC hits including The Responder and The Trial of Christine Keeler, has been snapped up by the new-look BBC drama commissioning team, Deadline can reveal. Ferguson effectively replaces This is Going to Hurt commissioner Mona Qureshi, who moved to Netflix several months ago. She has been freelancing with the team since May and became a permanent Drama Commissioning Editor last month. The former Film4 and Broadchurch indie Kudos exec has a lot on her plate already, working across huge BBC shows including The Capture, Happy Valley and Doctor Who. Deadline revealed on Tuesday that Heyday Television deepfake thriller...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon & Other Studios Dodge Abortion Safety Plan Appeal From Shonda Rhimes, Natasha Lyonne, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay & Hundreds Of Female Showrunners & Scribes

Click here to read the full article. Just a few hours shy of the deadline set in late July by hundreds of top female writers and showrunners on abortion safety protocols, most of Hollywood’s biggest studios and streamers today opted to sidestep specifics. In a response letter full of boiler plate remarks on sharing “your concerns around the health, safety and well-being of our dedicated employees and the people who support our productions” and “access to safe and effective health care,” Disney, Netflix, AppleTV+, NBCUniversal, Amazon, Warner Bros Discovery, and AMC Networks essentially ignored the primary points of concern and action...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Angelyne
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
José Andrés
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Seth Meyers
Deadline

ABC’s ‘20/20’ Will Air ‘Cinderella: The Reunion’ 25th Anniversary Special

A 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will air with a news special cast reunion and presentation of the original film as part of Disney Princess Week. The package, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, airs on ABC-TV on Tuesday, Aug. 23 stating at 8 PM ET/PT and will stream the next day on Hulu. The reunion will feature Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will aira presentation of the original film from 9-11 PM ET/PT. (9:00-11:00 p.m). It will also be...
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Hbo Max#Better Call Saul#Amc#Fx#Hulu#Nbc#National Geographic#Showtime#Vh1
Deadline

How Actor Tim Realbuto Lost A Record 154 lbs For Boxing Movie ‘Bobcat Moretti’; First Trailer Released For Pic Also Starring Vivica A. Fox & Taryn Manning

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Few actors will have put their bodies through as much for a role as Tim Realbuto who lost a record 154 lbs for movie Bobcat Moretti. In the recently wrapped U.S. indie feature, Realbuto plays an obese MS patient who takes up his late father’s sport of boxing to overcome personal tragedy and help find inner peace. Vivica A.Fox (Kill Bill), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Matt Peters (Orange Is The New Black), Matt McCoy (Jack Ryan), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), rapper Coolio and Oscar-nominee Sally Kirkland (Anna) also star in the feature, whose first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hamptons Film Festival Sets Lineup With ‘EO’, ‘Call Jane’, ‘Decision To Leave’

The Hamptons International Film Festival will screen Cannes Jury Prize Winner EO by Jerzy Skolimowski, Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane, and Decision to Leave by Cannes Best Director winner Park Chan-wook among others when the 30th edition unspools October 7-16. The lineup of docs and narrative features includes five world premieres. The fest will present its 2022 Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award to Mariska Hargitay. In EO, a donkey explores a vision of modern Europe, experiencing joy and pain as he encounters good and bad people along his journey. It will screen as pat of the festival’s Compassion, Justice and Animal Rights Signature Program. Call...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Adamma & Adanne Ebo Sign Overall Deal With 20th Television & 20th Television Animation

Filmmaker sibling duo Adamma & Adanne Ebo (Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul) are further cementing their relationship with Disney Television Studios. The identical twins have signed a multi-year overall deal with studios’ 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, where they will develop, create and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms. The Ebo twins currently have Supashawty Girls, Funkamatic Bangbang in development with 20th Television Animation for Freeform. Adamma and Adanne serve as writers and executive produce with Tiffany Haddish and Melanie Clarik. The project follows Yeze and Tule when a freak laboratory accident turns the twin college students...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lauren Lapkus To Exec Produce & Star In Postpartum Comedy ‘Another Happy Day’

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) is set as the executive producer and star of the indie comedy Another Happy Day, which Nora Fiffer wrote and is directing for Red Squirrel Films, in her feature debut. The postpartum depression comedy, currently in production in Chicago, is loosely inspired by the writer-director’s experience becoming a mother. Lapkus will play Joanna, a “total nut” who is wearing new motherhood so awkwardly that she remarks candidly “I’m not really a mom, I just have a baby, you know?” This new mom is also an artist who isn’t making any art, and feels...
MOVIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Actress Mia Isaac And Director Hannah Marks Of ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Discuss Identity And Finding The Connection In Every Story

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is finishing off the week strong! This week I’ve already published conversations with spectacular talents such as Michael Greyeyes, Naturi Naughton and Juliette Binoche. Today is no different as I chat with actress Mia Isaac and writer-actress-director Hannah Marks. Isaac is a rising talent who starred in back-to-back films released in July. She made her feature film debut starring in Don’t Make Me Go for Amazon Studios. Directed by Hannah Marks, it follows a single father (John Cho) diagnosed with a potentially fatal brain tumor who takes his 16-year-old daughter, Wally (Isaac), on a road trip to meet...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Team Kept George R.R. Martin Out Of The Loop In Later Seasons, He Claims

In yet another bit of distancing from the Game of Thrones final seasons that disappointed many fans, author George R.R. Martin told the New York Times he wasn’t in the loop on its creative decisions. During an interview with the Times, the 73-year-old Martin, the author of the fantasy novel collection upon which the television series was based, claimed he wasn’t that involved in the series’ final seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones mostly covered the first two books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings. The third and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts To Church’s “Christianized” Version Of ‘Hamilton’: “Now Lawyers Do Their Work”

“Stop running from God, Alexander…His word says if we confess our sins, he is faithful and [wants] just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us.” Don’t remember that line from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton? Well neither does Miranda. The line is from an unauthorized, “Christianized” version of the musical from RGV Productions, which operates with The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen, Texas. It was performed and live on August 5 and streamed. There was also reportedly a second performance the following night, and Miranda is none too pleased. In a tweet yesterday, the creator of the Grammy and Tony-winning...
MCALLEN, TX
Deadline

Iraqi Star Enas Taleb Takes Legal Action In UK Over Photo Used For Story About Obesity

Click here to read the full article. Iraqi star Enas Taleb is taking legal action against British media outlet The Economist over a picture of her that was used to illustrate an article about obesity. Titled, “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world,” the Economist story was published online on July 28 and featured an image of Taleb at the Babylon International Festival. Taleb, 42, is a well-known TV personality who has appeared in several Iraqi dramas, and is also a talk show host with nine million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, Taleb posted a video to Instagram of her...
WORLD
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Craft Heads On Piecing Together The “Surreal Madness” Of The Series

Stranger Things earned 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to the unsung heroes of the show—the below-the-line departments who put in the tireless effort to create the “surreal madness” of the series. From ‘de-aging’ Millie Bobbie Brown to building Vecna and his lair in the Upside Down, the collaboration of the craft departments continues to bring the series to new heights. Here, some of the Emmy-nominated craft department heads give insight into the most important aspects of this season. Eleven One of the most difficult tasks this season was de-aging Eleven for flashback scenes. “Before shooting we explored just...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Darlings’ Takes India By Storm; Alia Bhatt Domestic Violence Dark Comedy Has Netflix’s Highest Global Opening For Non-English Indian Film

A dark comedy dealing in the disturbing subject matter of domestic violence is taking audiences by storm in India and beyond. Darlings, which began streaming on Netflix globally a week ago, has had the highest global opening for a non-English Indian film, with audiences spending more than 10 million hours watching it in its opening weekend, according to a statement released by the streaming service to the BBC. It is also “currently trending in the top 10 in 16 countries in the Americas, Africa and Asia including in the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Kenya and Trinidad and Tobago.” The film is directed by Jasmeet...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy