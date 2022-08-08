ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing

There is one problem with that idea, however: It is not true. Subscriptions are not dying; they are just evolving. Smart companies are iterating on the subscription model with variations such as usage-based billing. Here’s what we have learned from supporting more than 4,500 subscription businesses with subscription billing and revenue management as they respond to changing times.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Apple invests in original podcasts to turn into Apple TV+ shows, report says

Although Apple literally created the idea of the “podcast,” it’s no longer the industry leader. Now, more listeners in the U.S. get their podcasts from Spotify than Apple Podcasts. This could be because Spotify has invested over a billion dollars into acquisitions of studios like Gimlet and The Ringer, distribution tools like Anchor, and advertising and monetization companies like Megaphone, Whooshkaa and more. Meanwhile, SiriusXM owns Stitcher and the New York Times acquired Serial Productions.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google Meet’s new feature lets users consume YouTube and Spotify together

It’s worth noting that Google already introduced some live-sharing features (e.g. watching YouTube videos together) to Duo back in February, and now it’s bringing them to Meet as the part of the merger. The live-sharing feature will let users watch YouTube videos together, for example, and listen to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Netflix Subscribers#Smartphone App#Downloads#Video Game#Techcrunch#Subway Surfers#Netflix Games#Night School Studio#Next Games#Ip
TechCrunch

Fox-owned Tubi expands its free streaming service to five Latin American countries

Consumers in these five Latin American countries now have access to Tubi’s library and will be able to watch titles — with either subtitles or dubbed in Spanish — on a variety of devices such as desktops, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, VIDAA Smart OS on Hisense TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices, plus Microsoft Store on Windows. Ecuador is the only country where Roku is not supported.
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Twilio gets hacked, teens ditch Facebook, and SpaceX takes South Korea to the moon

Is Facebook for old people? If you’ve got a teenager around the house, you’ve probably heard them say as much. The most read story this week is on a Pew study that suggests this generation of teens has largely abandoned the platform in favor of Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/etc.; whereas in 2014 around 71% of teens used Facebook, the study says in 2022 that number has dropped down to 32%.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

FWD: fwd: From the CEO: BeCareful while you BeReal!

I wanted to reach out to you today to talk about the BeReal app (yes, I know what that is — I have teenage kids and a life outside of work, unlike the rest of you, who are working more hours than me and yet aren’t eligible for company dental insurance.)
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Motorola goes flagship for the latest foldable Razr

The latest version of the product finally bumps it up to legitimately flagship specs with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip — much like the new Galaxy Fold and Flip and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2. And also, much like the new Xiaomi, the 2022 Motorola Razr comes with a major catch: it’s China-only. For now, at least.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechCrunch

A newsletter that’s mostly about Amazon and iRobot

Buckle up, because we’ve got a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with the financial stuff up front. The all-cash deal values iRobot at around $1.7 billion, making this Amazon’s fourth-largest acquisition, following Whole Foods ($13.7 billion), last year’s MGM deal ($8.45 billion) and last month’s One Medical ($3.9 billion). It’s significantly higher than the 2012 $775 million Kiva Systems acquisition (just about $1 billion on the nose in 2022 dollars), but it’s hard to deny Amazon’s getting a lot of bang for its buck, should the deal close as expected.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy