Although Apple literally created the idea of the “podcast,” it’s no longer the industry leader. Now, more listeners in the U.S. get their podcasts from Spotify than Apple Podcasts. This could be because Spotify has invested over a billion dollars into acquisitions of studios like Gimlet and The Ringer, distribution tools like Anchor, and advertising and monetization companies like Megaphone, Whooshkaa and more. Meanwhile, SiriusXM owns Stitcher and the New York Times acquired Serial Productions.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO