‘Will Trent’ Drama Starring Ramon Rodriguez Gets ABC Series Order

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

ABC has picked up drama pilot Will Trent (working title) to series for a midseason launch. Will Trent , starring Ramón Rodríguez, is one of four 2022 ABC drama pilots whose production was targeted for off-cycle and the first of the bunch to land a series order.

Will Trent emerged as an early front-runner in what ABC calls “second cycle” as part of its year-round development strategy. There was a small hiccup in the final stretch, which I hear was over the nature of storytelling, but the pilot remained on track for a pickup. In anticipation of a series order, writers have been working on scripts for the past three weeks. Decision on ABC’s other strong second cycle drama contender, The Company You Keep starring Milo Ventimiglia, has not been made yet. The network last month passed on the untitled therapist drama pilot written by Kay Oyegun.

2022-23 ABC New Series

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling “Will Trent” series, the series stars Rodriguez as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

The series is expected to be a procedural. I hear the creators wanted to go for a more serialized storytelling featuring plots that play out over multi-episode arcs, but ABC pushed for stand-alone episodes.

Will Trent stars Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst executive produce. The pilot episode is written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen, and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan.

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Broadcast Networks Play It Very Safe Overall

Deadline

TV Talk Podcast: Memo To The TV Academy, Let’s Put John Oliver In His Proper Place

“We actually have the answers,” jokes Pete Hammond on what needs to be repaired by the TV Academy in today’s TV Talk podcast. “We want to talk about what we would do fix some of these egregious problems here,” Deadline’s Awards columnist adds. Well, perhaps Pete half jokes. Seriously, take a listen here at what the near in-full agreement Hammond and Deadline’s Senior Editor/Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten have to say in their audio memo to the group behind the Emmys – and be warned, we poke some bears and categories: As you can hear above, we ask Last Night Tonight with John...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drama#The Company You Keep#Abc New Series#Gbi#Abc Pilots Series
Deadline

ABC’s ‘20/20’ Will Air ‘Cinderella: The Reunion’ 25th Anniversary Special

A 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will air with a news special cast reunion and presentation of the original film as part of Disney Princess Week. The package, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, airs on ABC-TV on Tuesday, Aug. 23 stating at 8 PM ET/PT and will stream the next day on Hulu. The reunion will feature Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will aira presentation of the original film from 9-11 PM ET/PT. (9:00-11:00 p.m). It will also be...
MOVIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

HCA TV Awards Winners: ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Better Call Saul’ Lead List

The Hollywood Critics Association announced the winners of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards where HBO’s The White Lotus led the list of trophy recipients with five. ABC’s Abbott Elementary and AMC’s Better Call Saul also won big with 4 trophies each. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The HCA TV Awards – Broadcast Network & Cable ceremony was held this evening at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. On Sunday, Tig Notaro will take over duties as presenter during the streaming awards ceremony. Additionally, the HCA bestowed Honorary Awards including the “TV Breakout Star Award”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
