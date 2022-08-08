ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Mendes & Armando Iannucci Set HBO Comedy Pilot ‘The Franchise’ About Superhero Movie-Making

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvxPy_0h9HcSnz00

Click here to read the full article.

Armando Iannucci is staying in business with HBO and is teaming up with Sam Mendes for the ride.

The Veep and Avenue 5 creator and the Oscar-winning director have scored a pilot order for comedy The Franchise at the premium cable network.

The half-hour project takes a wry look at superhero movie-making. It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood’s new dawn or cinema’s last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?

It comes after Deadline revealed that Iannucci’s space voyage comedy Avenue 5 may be coming to an end with its upcoming second season.

The Franchise will be exec produced by Iannucci, via his Dundee Productions banner, and Mendes, via his All3Media-backed production company Neal Street Productions. The Oscar-winner Mendes, who hatched the idea, will also direct.

Jon Brown, a writer on Avenue 5 and writer/exec producer on Succession , will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer.

Marina Hyde, who writes a cutting column in The Guardian newspaper, will write and exec produce alongside Keith Akushie, a co-exec producer and writer for season two of Avenue 5.

Neal Street’s Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown and Julie Pastor will also exec produce.

The pilot story was by Brown, Akushie and Iannucci and the pilot was written by Brown and Akushie.

Earlier this year, Iannucci made his comic book debut with a story for Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary in Amazing Fantasy #1000.

This marks Mendes’ first U.S. directorial project. His company Neal Street has produced series including Showtime’s Penny Dreadful and Britannia, which aired on Epix in the U.S. In 2012 and he is known for directing movies including American Beauty, two James Bond films – Skyfall and Spectre and 1917. In 2012, revealed that he was once approached to direct Marvel’s The Avengers.

Iannucci is represented by Lucy Fairney at PBJ Management and Chris Simonian, Mendes and Neal Street are represented by CAA and Matt Johnson and Wendy Kirk at JSSK, Brown is represented by UTA, Curtis Brown and PJ Shapiro and Greg Slewett of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, Akushie is represented by UTA and Curtis Brown and Hyde is represented by Amanda Davis at Curtis Brown and Kimberly Jaime and Jeffrey Hynick at Jackoway Austen.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

TV Talk Podcast: Memo To The TV Academy, Let’s Put John Oliver In His Proper Place

“We actually have the answers,” jokes Pete Hammond on what needs to be repaired by the TV Academy in today’s TV Talk podcast. “We want to talk about what we would do fix some of these egregious problems here,” Deadline’s Awards columnist adds. Well, perhaps Pete half jokes. Seriously, take a listen here at what the near in-full agreement Hammond and Deadline’s Senior Editor/Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten have to say in their audio memo to the group behind the Emmys – and be warned, we poke some bears and categories: As you can hear above, we ask Last Night Tonight with John...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Responder’ Series Producer Rebecca Ferguson Joins New-Look BBC Drama Commissioning Team

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Ferguson, series producer on BBC hits including The Responder and The Trial of Christine Keeler, has been snapped up by the new-look BBC drama commissioning team, Deadline can reveal. Ferguson effectively replaces This is Going to Hurt commissioner Mona Qureshi, who moved to Netflix several months ago. She has been freelancing with the team since May and became a permanent Drama Commissioning Editor last month. The former Film4 and Broadchurch indie Kudos exec has a lot on her plate already, working across huge BBC shows including The Capture, Happy Valley and Doctor Who. Deadline revealed on Tuesday that Heyday Television deepfake thriller...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ABC’s ‘20/20’ Will Air ‘Cinderella: The Reunion’ 25th Anniversary Special

A 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will air with a news special cast reunion and presentation of the original film as part of Disney Princess Week. The package, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, airs on ABC-TV on Tuesday, Aug. 23 stating at 8 PM ET/PT and will stream the next day on Hulu. The reunion will feature Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will aira presentation of the original film from 9-11 PM ET/PT. (9:00-11:00 p.m). It will also be...
MOVIES
Deadline

How Actor Tim Realbuto Lost A Record 154 lbs For Boxing Movie ‘Bobcat Moretti’; First Trailer Released For Pic Also Starring Vivica A. Fox & Taryn Manning

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Few actors will have put their bodies through as much for a role as Tim Realbuto who lost a record 154 lbs for movie Bobcat Moretti. In the recently wrapped U.S. indie feature, Realbuto plays an obese MS patient who takes up his late father’s sport of boxing to overcome personal tragedy and help find inner peace. Vivica A.Fox (Kill Bill), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Matt Peters (Orange Is The New Black), Matt McCoy (Jack Ryan), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), rapper Coolio and Oscar-nominee Sally Kirkland (Anna) also star in the feature, whose first...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Brown
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Jon Brown
Person
Marina Hyde
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Sam Mendes
Deadline

HCA TV Awards Winners: ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Better Call Saul’ Lead List

The Hollywood Critics Association announced the winners of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards where HBO’s The White Lotus led the list of trophy recipients with five. ABC’s Abbott Elementary and AMC’s Better Call Saul also won big with 4 trophies each. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The HCA TV Awards – Broadcast Network & Cable ceremony was held this evening at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. On Sunday, Tig Notaro will take over duties as presenter during the streaming awards ceremony. Additionally, the HCA bestowed Honorary Awards including the “TV Breakout Star Award”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy#Pilot#Film Star#Dundee Productions#Neal Street Productions#Guardian
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper, Others Pay Tribute To Anne Heche

Colleagues, friends and others in Hollywood are paying tribute to Anne Heche, who was declared brain dead this week, but remains on life support following her horrific car crash in Los Angeles. As reports emerged that Heche would not survive and will be taken off life support, messages of love and appreciation for the Emmy-winning actor began to pour in. “This is a sad day,” tweeted Heche’s former romantic partner Ellen DeGeneres, while ex-husband and Men In Trees co-star James Tupper posted on Instagram a simple “Love You Forever.” Anne Heche: A Career In Pictures – Photo Gallery “I’m sending Anne’s children, family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon & Other Studios Dodge Abortion Safety Plan Appeal From Shonda Rhimes, Natasha Lyonne, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay & Hundreds Of Female Showrunners & Scribes

Click here to read the full article. Just a few hours shy of the deadline set in late July by hundreds of top female writers and showrunners on abortion safety protocols, most of Hollywood’s biggest studios and streamers today opted to sidestep specifics. In a response letter full of boiler plate remarks on sharing “your concerns around the health, safety and well-being of our dedicated employees and the people who support our productions” and “access to safe and effective health care,” Disney, Netflix, AppleTV+, NBCUniversal, Amazon, Warner Bros Discovery, and AMC Networks essentially ignored the primary points of concern and action...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece; Amazon Freevee Apple Launch; Intermission Film Oz Office; British Urban Film Festival; Global Digital Releasing Deal (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece Greece’s Skai TV has become the 23rd network to commission a version of ITV Studios’ smash reality show Love Island. Local producer Silverline will work up the Greek version, which will air later this year. The show, whose latest season in the U.S. has just started, brings singletons together who then ‘couple up’ or are eliminated throughout the eight week run. It has captured the zeitgeist in multiple territories, drawing millions of viewers and dominating front pages. The original UK version’s latest season ended on ITV2 at the start of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts To Church’s “Christianized” Version Of ‘Hamilton’: “Now Lawyers Do Their Work”

“Stop running from God, Alexander…His word says if we confess our sins, he is faithful and [wants] just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us.” Don’t remember that line from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton? Well neither does Miranda. The line is from an unauthorized, “Christianized” version of the musical from RGV Productions, which operates with The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen, Texas. It was performed and live on August 5 and streamed. There was also reportedly a second performance the following night, and Miranda is none too pleased. In a tweet yesterday, the creator of the Grammy and Tony-winning...
MCALLEN, TX
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Juliette Binoche Discusses New Film ‘Paradise Highway’, Truck Driving And The Perils Of Human Trafficking

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is back in a major way! This week I’ve already published conversations with actor Michael Greyeyes and Naturi Naughton. Today, I chat with legendary actress Juliette Binoche about her newest film that tackles a difficult subject. Paradise Highway, directed by Anna Gutto, is a riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and underbelly of human trafficking. The film stars Binoche, ​​Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo. To save the life of her brother Dennis (Grillo), Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling In Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Movie; Studio Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s adaptation of the classic TV series The Fall Guy already had star power with Ryan Gosling and David Leitch and looks to be adding more with its latest A-lister. Sources tell Deadline that Emily Blunt is set to co-star opposite Gosling in Universal Pictures, 87North and Entertainment 360’s The Fall Guy, which now has a March 1, 2024 release date. The feature film is inspired by the 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by Leitch, who is producing with partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North along with Guymon Casady, who will produce through Entertainment 360. Drew...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Flight Attendant’s Zosia Mamet & ‘SNL’s Aristotle Athari Lead Sci-Fi Romcom ‘Molli & Max In The Future’

EXCLUSIVE: The Flight Attendant star Zosia Mamet and Saturday Night Live’s Aristotle Athari are leading sci-fi romcom Molli & Max in the Future. Principal photography on the New York-filmed feature debut from short film director Michael Lukk Litwak has just wrapped and pic has now entered post-production. Set one billion years into the future and employing techniques used for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the film is set in an absurd world where lead Max (Athari) believes people change and Molli (Mamet) doesn’t. Over the course of ten years, six planets, four dimensions, and one space cult, they prove each other right. Rounding out cast...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Borat’ Breakout Maria Bakalova Joins Sofia Coppola-Produced ‘Fairyland’ And Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Pic ‘Unfrosted’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) has joined the casts of Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut Fairyland for American Zoetrope, and Jerry Seinfeld’s first film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix. Details as to the roles she’ll be playing in the features have not been disclosed, though we hear she’ll only be making a cameo in the latter. Fairyland is a father-daughter coming-of-age story that Durham adapted from Alysia Abbott’s Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father. The book originally published by W. W. Norton & Company in 2012 is set against San Francisco’s vibrant cultural scene of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anne Heche “Not Expected To Survive” After Severe Brain Injury, Will Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche’s family and friends had been hoping for a miracle following the Emmy-winning actor’s horrific car crash last Friday. It didn’t come, and her closest ones are making the difficult decision to take her off life support after she was pronounced brain dead. She is being kept on a ventilator until it’s determined whether any organs not damaged in the crash and subsequent fire can be donated. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Peter Bart: David Zaslav’s “Gap Year” Is Ending At A ‘Psycho’ Moment For The Entertainment Industry

David Zaslav is a busy man, but I think he would benefit from a meeting with Alfred Hitchcock. They had this in common: Facing cycles of disruption, each decided to call a “time out” to gain perspective and design new strategies. And both likely would have enjoyed their interaction. As CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, Zaslav is the center of the storm as he comes to terms with what he views as “the new reality.” Confronted by stalemate on many fronts, Hitchcock, too, took his pause to restore order. “I was prepping Psycho in 1960 when it hit me that the game...
MOVIES
Deadline

Five Things: ‘Dopesick’ Creator Danny Strong’s Key Influences & His Avoidance Of Horror: “It’s Not Really My Jam”

Click here to read the full article. With must-see projects like Dopesick, Recount and Game Change under his belt, Danny Strong knows a thing or two about how to craft the perfect, ripped-from-the-headlines yarn that’s sure to generate Emmy heat. Here, the writer-director-actor (what, you don’t remember him from Saved by the Bell: The New Class?) gives a five-point masterclass for budding screenwriters. 1 – Lean on the masters Arthur Miller is one of my writing heroes, along with the films of Sydney Pollack and Sidney Lumet. They are big inspirations for me when I do these kinds of projects that are very intense...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy