Bed Bath & Beyond Drops ‘Eclectic’ Private Label

By Jennifer Bringle
 5 days ago
As part of its ongoing effort to right the ship after more than a year of significant losses, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will discontinue one of its private label brands.

Wild Sage, described by the company as “eclectic and free-spirited,” included bedding, bath and decor items with a boho vibe. Bed Bath & Beyond launched the label in June 2021 as part of its expansive “ owned brands ” strategy to drive sales. The company added eight owned brands in 2021.

After a year of sales declines in 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 2022 first quarter net sales loss of 25 percent to approximately $1.5 billion and a 23 percent comp sales drop versus last year. Following that announcement in June, the company axed CEO Mark Tritton , as well as chief merchandising officer Joe Hartsig. Bed Bath & Beyond has yet to fill the CEO role, but Mara Sirhal, who served as SVP for the company and general manager for its Harmon brand, took on Hartsig’s position with private label brand strategy as a major focus.

During the first quarter earnings call, CFO Gustavo Arnal pointed to inflated inventory as one of the problems the company faced as imports began to move quicker while consumer demand softened. Arnal said Bed Bath & Beyond’s private labels accounted for a big chunk of that inventory glut.

“There was a mismatch between when the demand was estimated, when the supply actually happened, compounded by the supply chain challenges in the industry,” he said at the time. “And now with softer demand, we’re seeing the home categories contracting as we speak. So there is that dynamic on the mismatch on supply chain and demand or current consumption.”

That mismatch will likely lead to addition adjustments to Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand assortment in the coming months as the company continues to work to turn around after a difficult period.

“Customer response has been positive, and we are very pleased with the strength of several owned brands, such as Simply Essential, which delivers opening price points,” the company said in a statement provided to Sourcing Journal. “At the same time, we recognize our customers want a better balance of owned and national brands, and are making necessary changes to the assortment to improve the customer experience and drive sales and traffic.”

Click here to read the full article. “Tonello machines do not age, they evolve,” the company stated. The new generation of industrial washing machines certainly builds on the Italian technology company’s previous innovations. Evolution 3 washing machines allow for “maximum optimization” of water use during each type of process and energy savings of up to 20 percent compared to previous models, Tonello said. The machines are built with new motors that increase overall machine efficiency. New belts absorb less energy and promote greater durability and wear resistance than previous models. An updated transmission system achieves greater energy savings than conventional systems and...
Sourcing Journal

