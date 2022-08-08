ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jacob Elordi Almost Quit Acting After ‘Kissing Booth’ Fame: ‘It Felt Like I Was for Sale’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v22Kg_0h9HcP9o00

Click here to read the full article.

Before “ Euphoria ,” Australian actor Jacob Elordi was ready to kiss Hollywood goodbye.

The “Kissing Booth” breakout star shared that after filming wrapped in 2017 for the Netflix film, he was between jobs, slept in his car in Los Angeles, and barely had any money. “I wasn’t booking jobs,” Elordi told GQ UK . “I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and ‘Euphoria’ was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.”

Yet upon release, “ The Kissing Booth ” met immediate success and eventually spurred two sequels. “Euphoria,” on the other hand, went on to break viewership records at HBO and on streaming platform HBO Max. Being thrust into the spotlight with the 2018 first “Kissing Booth” almost led Elordi to quit acting over the sudden onset of fame.

To GQ UK, Elordi admitted in hindsight it “might sound quite sensitive and dramatic, but I am sensitive and I’m very dramatic. I hated being a character to the public. I felt so far from myself.”

Playing the “bad boy” love interest in the adaptation of young adult novel “The Kissing Booth” led Elordi to also criticize straying from the source material as “bullshit,” pushing for his character to smoke cigarettes like in the book.

“I remember saying, ‘He smokes in the book. I need to smoke. He needs to have cigarettes. He’s a bad boy.'” When Elordi was told that wasn’t happening, “I was like, This is bullshit! I remember going to war for it. I was like, Are we lying to the fucking millions of 14-year-olds out there? This guy smokes nicotine. It says here on page four – look! I imagine people were just like, ‘Jesus fucking Christ. Is this guy serious?’”

And that dedication to the role took a toll, with the “Deep Water” star sharing that he felt a connection watching an interview with late icon Elvis Presley, in which the King of Rock ‘n Roll said he was “so tired” living life in the limelight.

“That’s really sad to me, because it’s a different period of time and it’s someone who’s gone through 10 billion times anything I’ve experienced, but the same kind of feeling,” Elordi said. “It felt like, all of a sudden, I was a poster. Like I was a billboard. It felt like it was for sale. Then my brain went through the fucking wringer. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was genuine. It really skews your view. It creates a very paranoid way of living.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

John Travolta, Edgar Wright, and More Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘You Made Our Lives So Much Better’

Click here to read the full article. When Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, the entertainment world lost an icon. The multi-talented British-Australian performer first rose to prominence as a pop star in the 1970s with the hit albums “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” and “Have You Never Been Mellow,” but movie lovers will always remember her as Sandy Olsson. Her starring role in “Grease” resulted in many of the most iconic musical numbers in film history, from “Summer Nights” to “You’re the One That I Want.” Newton-John’s musical pedigree and chemistry with Travolta...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Jesus
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Jacob Elordi
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Kissing Booth#Creative Arts#Australian#Gq#Hbo Max
Complex

Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success

Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy