Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Soccer
In 2021, the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the first time in program history after winning their first district championship. But they were left wanting more. “You can plan and make predictions, but at the end of the day, the kids just have to play,” said...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Seneca Softball
Seneca softball will look to ride its offense coming off an 11-win season in 2021. “Our offense can push some runs across,” Seneca head coach Jeff Sill said. “We need to make the most out of each at bat. We will have to be versatile depending who is in the circle.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Neosho Soccer
The Neosho Wildcats will have a new, but familiar, face leading the way this season. Steve Schnackenberg, who has been a part of Neosho soccer since 1997, returns to the sideline as head coach of the boys’ team, which is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in 2021. The Wildcats...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Cassville Softball
Cassville softball will be led by a quartet of seniors coming off a 14-14 season. Those four seniors are: Alyssa Whisenhunt, Macie Walker, Ashlynn Bryan and Kailey Artherton. “Alyssa is our pitcher who will lead by example,” Cassville head coach Lori Videmschek said. “Macie is our left fielder or right fielder and has such a positive attitude. She is so good with our younger athletes. Kailey our centerfielder and Ashlynn our shortstop or third baseman bring working hard every pitch and working hard every day. These four seniors will set the tone for everyone else. They keep working hard and grind out hits and keep a positive attitude and control what they do on the field.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Branson Soccer
The Branson Pirates experienced one of their best seasons in program history in 2021, powered by a potent offense and lockdown defense. The Pirates finished the season 17-5 overall, 7-2 as co-champions of the Central Ozark Conference, and district runners-up to Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 District 5 championship.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Soccer
The Willard Tigers enter year two under head coach Jamie Waddell with the goal of returning to the district championship game. The Tigers, who last won a district title in 2019, finished the 2021 season with an 11-15-1 overall record and 1-7 in the Central Ozark Conference. They defeated Grandview 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament before falling to Neosho in the semifinals.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Walnut Grove Softball
Walnut Grove softball finished runner-up in the Polk County League last year posting a 13-13 record overall. The Lady Tigers graduated two players from last year’s team in Anna Bourke (first base) and Skyler Boyd (right field). Experience gained last year will be an advantage this year. “Having a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Soccer
The Webb City Cardinals made great strides in 2021. The Cardinals improved upon an 8-16 season in 2020 by finishing 12-9 overall and 2-7 in the Central Ozark Conference in 2021. In addition, they shut out all three teams they faced in Parkview’s Southwest Showdown to finish first and then advanced past the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament with a 4-1 win over rival Carl Junction.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Soccer
SPRINGFIELD – The Kickapoo boys soccer team is coming off a historic 20-win season that saw the Chiefs come within inches of advancing to the Final Four. And they were probably even closer than that sounds. Kickapoo’s title hopes ended with a 1-0 loss to Blue Springs in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carthage Softball
Carthage coach Stephanie Ray is confident in comparing the Lady Tigers’ schedule the last two seasons with any program in the state. She points to the formidable slate Carthage faced last season as the trigger to the Lady Tigers’ 14-game winning streak down the stretch. Ray is counting...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Softball
For the second year in a row, the Bolivar softball team saw big changes in the dugout. Last fall was Bolivar’s first without all-state pitcher Katie Brooks, a Class of 2021 graduate who now pitches for the University of Kansas. The team went 10-20, ending a run of three straight district titles.
Ozark Sports Zone
Russellville
