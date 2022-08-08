The Willard Tigers enter year two under head coach Jamie Waddell with the goal of returning to the district championship game. The Tigers, who last won a district title in 2019, finished the 2021 season with an 11-15-1 overall record and 1-7 in the Central Ozark Conference. They defeated Grandview 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament before falling to Neosho in the semifinals.

WILLARD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO