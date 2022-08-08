Read full article on original website
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Soccer
In 2021, the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the first time in program history after winning their first district championship. But they were left wanting more. “You can plan and make predictions, but at the end of the day, the kids just have to play,” said...
2022 Fall Preview: Fordland Volleyball
Fordland volleyball doubled its win total from 2020 with eight wins in 2021. The Eagles will look to post the program’s first winning record since 2017 behind five returning upperclassmen. Grace Grandel returns at setter in her senior year. The four-year starter earned all-district honors last year. “Grace Grandel...
2022 Fall Preview: Ozark Soccer
The Ozark Tigers experienced a great deal of success throughout the 2021 season, including a state ranking for several weeks and the No. 2 seed going into the Class 4 District 5 tournament before being knocked out by sixth-seeded Carthage. After a trip to the Class 4 quarterfinals in 2020,...
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Soccer
The Willard Tigers enter year two under head coach Jamie Waddell with the goal of returning to the district championship game. The Tigers, who last won a district title in 2019, finished the 2021 season with an 11-15-1 overall record and 1-7 in the Central Ozark Conference. They defeated Grandview 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament before falling to Neosho in the semifinals.
2022 Fall Preview: Seymour Softball
Seymour softball has a new head coach in Payton Hosiner this year. Hosiner graduated in 2020 and was the pitcher for Norwood’s 2019 final four team. She takes over a Seymour program that returns its full roster from last year’s nine-win team. Senior Mackenzie Gage and junior Katie...
2022 Fall Preview: Norwood Softball
Norwood softball has big goals this year with eight returning starters from last season’s district championship team. “Our strength should be our experience,” Norwood head coach Lori Drake said. “I think our battle for a district championship last fall will help us have confidence going into the postseason this year. The majority of our lineup will be third and fourth year starters.”
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Softball
Willard is looking to put everything together and claim what would be the program’s first COC championship and/or capture what would be the Lady Tigers’ first district title since 2011. Coach AshLeigh Williams’ bunch is coming off a 22-8 campaign and has 55 wins over the past three...
2022 Fall Preview: Walnut Grove Softball
Walnut Grove softball finished runner-up in the Polk County League last year posting a 13-13 record overall. The Lady Tigers graduated two players from last year’s team in Anna Bourke (first base) and Skyler Boyd (right field). Experience gained last year will be an advantage this year. “Having a...
2022 Fall Preview: Branson Soccer
The Branson Pirates experienced one of their best seasons in program history in 2021, powered by a potent offense and lockdown defense. The Pirates finished the season 17-5 overall, 7-2 as co-champions of the Central Ozark Conference, and district runners-up to Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 District 5 championship.
2022 Fall Preview: Marshfield Softball
Marshfield is rallying around Morgan Green, as the Lady Jays infielder returns for her senior season following a bout with leukemia and a stroke. “She has battled back and I am looking forward to seeing her on the field again,” coach James McAnarney said. “With what she has gone through, I believe she can do anything.”
2022 Fall Preview: Republic Softball
2021 proved to be a rebuilding year for Republic Softball. The largely young, inexperienced Tigers finished with a 17-11 record, falling to Ozark on a 7th inning walk-off hit in the district semifinal. Head coach Lee Dishman, entering his 10th season at the helm, expects the development and experience to...
2022 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Soccer
SPRINGFIELD – The Kickapoo boys soccer team is coming off a historic 20-win season that saw the Chiefs come within inches of advancing to the Final Four. And they were probably even closer than that sounds. Kickapoo’s title hopes ended with a 1-0 loss to Blue Springs in the...
Russellville
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Softball
For the second year in a row, the Bolivar softball team saw big changes in the dugout. Last fall was Bolivar’s first without all-state pitcher Katie Brooks, a Class of 2021 graduate who now pitches for the University of Kansas. The team went 10-20, ending a run of three straight district titles.
