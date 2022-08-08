ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

In a world of endless sharing, I will not reveal my secret tattoo – how infuriating is that?

By James Colley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wR8i7_0h9HbpsN00
‘It’s nice to know that some things are done for you and not for the crowd.’

I have a secret tattoo. Or, at least, I did. It was my little secret and I’ve loved every minute of it. Even telling you that it exists takes away a little bit of the magic. This might be killing my golden goose. I’m not going to tell you what it is or where it is, though.

How infuriating is that?

It’s good gossip, too. Or, a surprising development at the very least. I am not the tattoo type. I am oddly precious about anything that’s permanent even though on a deeper level I understand that I myself am not permanent. It’s as if I am worried that God will not give me the bond back on my body when it’s all said and done. Although, on a countback, a little drawing on the skin probably ranks among the least damaging things I have done to it.

My main fear was that there are so precious few things in my life that I do not come to regret just a few years later.

Part of my personality structure seems to be constantly killing off the me from five minutes ago and claiming that I’ve never met him. There have been various points in my life where I almost, almost, almost got my first tattoo and in retrospect every one of them would have been a terrible mistake.

What pushed me over the edge this time?

Well, you have to understand it was a very special tattoo, designed by a friend, and about a time that I knew in my heart I would always want to mark. It’s not particularly outrageous, elaborate or wild but it is special to me. You’d understand if I showed it to you, which I will not be doing.

It’s exhilarating to have a secret, even if no one really cares about it.

It feels so normal now to share absolutely everything about yourself to as wide an audience as possible. Particularly something like this which makes for such good content. You get a nice picture, people can say that they like it, others can privately message their group chats about how much they hate it. It’s good fodder for the constant content churn. It’s only when you choose not to participate in it, just once, that you realise what a hold it has over you.

In a world that rewards constant, endless openness it’s nice to be a little closed off.

It’s strange that an external little picture could be what teaches me to have an internal life again. I think it’s more a marker of a slow growing maturity. As we age along with social media, we have to decide what it is we want to share with the world and what is just for us.

Choosing, even completely arbitrarily, to keep something in-house has its own power.

You’re refusing the serotonin hit you know could come from a bunch of comments on social media and instead choosing to find a different kind of satisfaction within yourself. It’s nice to know that some things are done for you and not for the crowd.

Did I have to go to such extremes to experience this feeling? Probably not. A little internal contentment would have done it. Or perhaps hardest of all, having a single thought that I keep to myself instead of blabbering on endlessly just to fill the silence. But we all have our own ways and this is mine.

The worry now, of course, is that I have ruined it.

That this one private note from me to me is now out in the world. Never mind, though, I am already planning on the next one. I’d tell you what I’m thinking of getting, but I trust you’ll understand if I don’t.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Sleeves#Tattoos#Tattoo Removal#My Secret
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump investigations: ‘It’s always what you thought but worse’

Stephen Colbert was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” on Wednesday evening, he said on the Late Show. “Turns out my kink is consequences.”. The surprise FBI search of Trump’s private residence in Florida, for which they had a search warrant, was part of a long-running investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House. “Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” Colbert said.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

399K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy