ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, Aug. 8, 2022? Start Time, Spoilers, and More for Week 5

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

ABC’s hit reality TV dating series, The Bachelorette , returned this summer on July 11, 2022. Producers changed up the format of the show this season by casting both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, but things got off to a rocky start for the women. Last week , Rachel felt let down by her men and wasn’t sure what she wanted to do going forward. The next episode looks like it might dive into Rachel’s concerns, so is The Bachelorette on tonight, Aug. 8, 2022? Let’s look at when episode 5 airs, where to watch, and spoilers for week 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tb9r4_0h9HbnM900
‘The Bachelorette’ returns tonight. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Aug. 8, 2022?

Fans are in luck as The Bachelorette returns tonight on ABC. This week’s episode starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and has a runtime of approximately 120 minutes.

What to expect in tonight’s episode

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette hints at more trouble for Rachel. ABC’s synopsis reads, “Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe, docking at a city known for its rich history, romantic flair and delicious chocolate and beer: Bruges! Romance is in the air as connections deepen, but not all is coming up roses when Logan decides to confess feelings that send the ship, and our leading ladies, spinning. After reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes a shocking choice that affects all her remaining men. Meanwhile, Gabby heads to a group date exploring the city, but not all goes to plan when an uninvited guest arrives hoping to stir up feelings. Later, the women will attempt to shake off the surprises of the week with one-on-one dates to remember and a rose ceremony they won’t soon forget.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?

Where to watch ‘The Bachelorette’

Even fans without traditional cable television can catch the action. The show airs on ABC, but those with a Hulu Live subscription can watch in real-time. The Bachelorette also streams for those with the basic Hulu package the following day.

‘The Bachelorette’ Week 5 spoilers

Last week’s episode of The Bachelorette showed Rachel frustrated with Hayden Markowitz’s behavior. When Tino Franco asked Rachel for some alone time in the middle of Hayden showing her a photo book about his dog with cancer, she politely thanked Hayden for sharing the book with her. Hayden felt that Rachel’s dismissal was rude and later vented to the cameras. However, his referral to Gabby and Rachel as “these b*****” to the other men in the house pushed Rachel over the edge. She eliminated him on the spot.

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette tonight sees the women and remaining men travel to Bruges. Rachel takes Aven Jones on her One-on-One Date, while Gabby chooses Johnny DePhillipo . We previously learned that Logan Palmer wants to switch from dating Rachel to Gabby , but he has yet to confess this to the women. Gabby allows this to happen because she and Rachel felt a connection with him. Reality Steve previously revealed who the women take on their four Hometown Dates , and Logan’s name wasn’t listed. So, it doesn’t seem as though he makes it very far after he switches.

We later hear Rachel tell someone that she wants to quit. However, we know she stays long enough to take some of the guys on her Hometown Dates .

Tune in tonight to watch The Bachelorette , starting at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Spoiler#Reality Tv#The Bachelorette#Leading Ladies#Abc
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire

Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Nayte Olukoya Relocates to Los Angeles After Split From Michelle Young

Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young. “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced

Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Cinemablend

The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Many Of Gabby And Rachel's Men Will Be Splashing Into Bachelor In Paradise, And Who's Getting Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we're already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

157K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy