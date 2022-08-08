Read full article on original website
Darwin S. Stimson, 87, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Memorials: May be directed to the Shambaugh United Methodist Church in Darwin's name. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
Charles Richard "Dick" Thompson, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Brian Bowman, 57, rural Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Ronald Rauch, 81, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
3 injured in I-29 accident
(KMAland) -- Three people were injured in an accident on Interstate 29 early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:30 Saturday morning. A vehicle -- driven by 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante of Omaha-- entered the east ditch near the 32 mile marker. The vehicle then overcorrected and rolled before coming to a stop.
2 arrests reported in Adams County
(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports two arrest in two separate incidents this past week. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old Karen Anderson on Nodaway was arrested on a warrant regarding accident on October 5th. Anderson was charged with OWI 2nd offense and transported to the Adams County Jail on $2,000 bond.
College Volleyball Scoreboard: Friday, November 25th
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha advanced to their respective conference tournament championships on Friday in regional college volleyball. Creighton 3 Xavier 0 (Big East Conference Tournament) Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1 (Summit League Tournament) Mississippi State 3 Missouri 1. Texas Tech 3 Kansas 0.
Men's College Basketball (11/26): Wins for Omaha, UNI, Drake, Mizzou
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri were winners while suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional college basketball slate. Iowa (5-1): The Hawkeyes lost to TCU (5-1), 79-66, in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Filip Rebraca accounted for nine points and five rebounds. Dasonte Bowen came off the bench for eight points.
College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
1 killed in accident on I-80
(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
City of Walnut readies for 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk
(Walnut) -- Iowa’s antique city, Walnut, is getting set to host its 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk. The event is organized by the Walnut Merchants Association in an effort to bring dealers and customers together for three days of holiday shopping and cheer, according to association chairman John Sell.
Hamburg board approves SBRC improvement plan
(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's school superintendent is taking responsibility for failing to file an important financial report with state officials in a timely manner. Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board approved an improvement plan required by the School Budget Review Committee. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the plan was necessary after the district failed to file its certified annual report to the Iowa Department of Education before the September 15th deadline. Saying it's his fault, Wells calls the delay "unacceptable."
Page County Police Blotter
(KMAland) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. View the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
East Mills boys bringing experience, depth into promising season
(Malvern) -- After a district championship appearance last year, the East Mills boys basketball team is primed for another successful season. The Wolverines went 18-6 last year, won the Corner Conference regular season title and reached a district final, where they lost to St. Albert by four points. Coach Kevin...
Shenandoah boys bowling excited for title defense
(Shenandoah) -- One year after a storybook run that ended with a state championship, the Shenandoah boys bowling team has several pieces back and is ready to defend their crown. Last year's title has created a sense of excitement around the program as a new season looms. "Last year is...
2A No. 4 Underwood searching for improvement, leaning on defense
(Underwood) -- Last year was memorable for the Underwood girls basketball team, and the Eagles have the pieces for another special year. Underwood opened the season ranked No. 4 in Class 2A after qualifying for the program's first state tournament since 2004. The Eagles kicked their season off on Tuesday with a 60-39 loss to 4A No. 9 Lewis Central.
