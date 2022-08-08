Read full article on original website
Charles Hayes, Jr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Charles Hayes, Jr., 82, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Danny Lewis will officiate.
Irene R. Smith
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Mrs. Irene R. Smith, 91, of Vidalia, LA will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate.
Jack DeLoach Lobrano III
Jack DeLoach “Beau” Lobrano III died August 9, 2022. He was born November 22, 2002, in Flowood, MS and lived his entire life in Centreville. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton, LA. His pure innocent heart and ability to love unconditionally made him dearly loved by everyone he met and encountered. He adored his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers immensely. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disney World where he loved riding Big Thunder Mountain. He recently took a mother and son trip to Tennessee where he enjoyed going up and down the mountain to visit The Cross in Sewanee. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Beau. He enjoyed trips to visit his grandmother, sleeping in his daddy’s arms, and playing with his protective dogs, Pippa and Baby. He was always so happy to receive their doggy kisses.
Lillie Mae Elery Davis
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lillie Mae Elery Davis, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction...
Co-Lin celebrates 50 years of serving Natchez area
NATCHEZ — Copiah-Lincoln Community College celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Natchez campus on Friday. The main branch of Co-Lin was founded in 1958 in Wesson followed by Co-Lin Natchez in 1972, said Co-Lin President Jane Hulon Sims, Ph.D. Friday’s celebration welcomed special guests, leaders from...
Leatrice Clayton Shaw
NATCHEZ – Services for Leatrice Clayton Shaw, 82, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under...
A preview on realism: Conde Contemporary hosts new exhibit by international artists
NATCHEZ — Inside a cage, a video of Natchez Historic Foundation curator Nicole Harris moving her head slightly and abruptly played in a loop. Conde Contemporary Gallery owner Stacy Conde had created the piece with her son, Angel, who had overlain bird chirping sounds with the visual. The work...
James McNeil
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James McNeil, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 9, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Ray Davis, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11,...
Peré resigns from school board, withdraws from November election
VIDALIA, La. — “Nicky” Peré has resigned from the District 5B seat on the Concordia Parish School Board. A letter from Peré’s attorney Andy Magoon, which was read aloud at Thursday’s board meeting, states his resignation is “effective immediately due to ongoing family and health issues. Mr. Peré appreciates the opportunity to serve his district as part of the board and intends to remain active in community activities that favor education and the development of children’s educational and athletic opportunities.”
Downtown Natchez Alliance president: Group can facilitate productive conversation on public arts program downtown
NATCHEZ — Chesney Doyle, president of the Downtown Natchez Alliance, spoke during the public hearing on proposed mural guidelines, which was part of the monthly meeting of the Natchez Preservation Commission. Doyle urged commissioners to table and take no action on those proposed guidelines until a larger community conversation...
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Preservation Commission is doing its job
We need to cut the city’s Preservation Commission some slack. The Preservation Commission is being criticized for taking its time in making a decision about or approving guidelines for murals in our historic district. Well, it should. The members have a very important job to do here — a...
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll
FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously passed an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, despite disagreements about increases in payroll expenses. Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had concerns about the town making payroll. “We’re already starting with a deficit of $471,100,” she said,...
Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say
VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
