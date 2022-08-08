ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

MyChesCo

Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid

FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
WFMZ-TV Online

Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide

NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Two people arrested in Richland Township drug bust, police say

Richland Township Police Department say they took part in a drug bust on Wednesday on the 500th block of Euclid Avenue. With the help of neighbors, the police department says they were able to identify a wanted person entering the residence through which they were able to secure a search warrant.
RICHLAND, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
JESSUP, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 3 female suspects stole $5,000 in beauty supplies from Exton Ulta

EXTON, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft from a local beauty store. The incident occurred at the Ulta store in Exton back on Aug. 6. Police say three female suspects entered the store, and one began grabbing merchandise while her alleged accomplices distracted employees. One of...
EXTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

The suspect in an Allentown fatal accident was arrested Friday after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said. Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31, of Allentown, was taken into custody after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Control officials. Authorities obtained an active warrant for the arrest.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

