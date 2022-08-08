Read full article on original website
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
PA Walmart Thief In Pagan's Motorcycle Gang Vest Busted With Loaded Handgun
A man trying to swipe items from Walmart by hiding them in a Pagan's Motorcycle Gang vest was busted with a loaded handgun that he wasn't licensed to carry, authorities in Delaware County said. Patrick Sean Griffin, Sr. was stopped by officers at the MacDade Boulevard store in Darby Township...
Boy’s wheelchair stolen outside Monroe County home, police say
A motorized pediatric wheelchair that allows a Monroe County boy to get around each day was stolen Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The black, blue and silver chair was taken between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. from outside a home in Effort, police said. The boy has a traumatic...
Shots fired at car, home, early Saturday in Phillipsburg, prosecutor confirms
Shots were fired at a car and a home early Saturday in Phillipsburg, according to the Warren County prosecutor. Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said six bullet casings were found in the 200 block of Hudson Street early Saturday. A resident told lehighvalleylive.com he heard police respond at 12:35 a.m. Saturday. “Six...
Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid
FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Man sentenced in deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property
A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
WLWT 5
Woman appears in court after 6-year-old caught drinking in gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been ordered to stay away from children following an incident where a child in her care was caught drinking alcohol at a gas station. Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township, with endangering a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
LehighValleyLive.com
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide
NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
3rd person sought in Easton double homicide is arrested in Phillipsburg, authorities say
A third man, who along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fired into a parked SUV on March 14 fatally wounding two teens in the 1300 block of Washington Street in Easton, was arrested Friday morning in Phillipsburg on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports.
WJAC TV
Two people arrested in Richland Township drug bust, police say
Richland Township Police Department say they took part in a drug bust on Wednesday on the 500th block of Euclid Avenue. With the help of neighbors, the police department says they were able to identify a wanted person entering the residence through which they were able to secure a search warrant.
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
fox29.com
Police warn of unmarked tow trucks being used to steal cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are warning of a fleet of unmarked tow trucks being used to carry out vehicle thefts. The Philadelphia Police Department on Friday said the thefts have happened across the city, but have mainly occurred in the south and southwest sections. In many of the thefts,...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 female suspects stole $5,000 in beauty supplies from Exton Ulta
EXTON, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft from a local beauty store. The incident occurred at the Ulta store in Exton back on Aug. 6. Police say three female suspects entered the store, and one began grabbing merchandise while her alleged accomplices distracted employees. One of...
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
The suspect in an Allentown fatal accident was arrested Friday after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said. Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31, of Allentown, was taken into custody after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Control officials. Authorities obtained an active warrant for the arrest.
Police Investigating Two Separate Retail Thefts from Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating two separate retail thefts from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township. Authorities say that on July 25th and 26th, a female suspect allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the store. If you have any...
