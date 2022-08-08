Fast-moving brush fire threatened Lakewood houses while firefighters battled flames

Firefighters in Lakewood battled back flames that threatened two houses Sunday after a small fire in a field grew to a quarter-mile brush fire near a residential neighborhood.

Neither of the houses were damaged, and no injuries were reported, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue . Spokesperson Jenny Weekes said a structure on one home’s property was partially burned.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Fire crews were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to the 10200 block of Earley Avenue Southwest, but Weekes said crews realized the fire was much larger than reported, and it was moving fast. Additional crews responded at 5:45 p.m., bringing a total of seven units to the fire.

“Thankfully, we were able to see how quickly the fire was moving, and our battalion chief had one of the crews go straight to that house that was going to be threatened as it was moving toward it,” Weekes said. “And they saved it, bar none.”

Weekes said firefighters sprayed water on the fire and the house itself to keep the flames from spreading.

Weekes said this time of year the fire department tends to see brush fires. She said dry grass along with the heat makes conditions right.