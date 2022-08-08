ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.

Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
fox8live.com

FFF: LSU football recruiting on fire in “The Boot”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: LSU is on absolute heater in recruiting, Manchester United and the Dallas Cowboys flaming out, and a visit to Bucktown for some seafood. FOOTBALL. The commitments of St. Augustine left tackle Tyree Adams and Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr....
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Commitment From 4-Star QB Rickie Collins

Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have landed four-star quarterback Rickie Collins who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Collins, a senior at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, recently de-committed from Purdue last week which opened the door for LSU. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU secondary class has potential to be best in country

Currently committed to A&M but rumors of him decommitting are beginning to loom. Same deal as Rogers, love LSU position here. As for the safeties.. LSU could get 2 of the top ten. Currently Texas commit, however lots of LSU players pushing for him to flip. Would be a tough...
tigerdroppings.com

Harold Perkins short camp clip

Jeremy Hill said today on the radio he’s gonna he a stud day 1. Is #33 Weeks? He looks massive. Check out that old school military haircut. I also have put on 40 pounds since high school but unfortunately don’t look like that haha. TD Sponsor. TD Fan.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
tigerdroppings.com

According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left

Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
tigerdroppings.com

According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games

Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com

I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story

Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
thisis50.com

iisaiiahRR – Road Runner

Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
theadvocate.com

HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show

"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
