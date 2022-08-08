Read full article on original website
Arthur Eanar Johnson
Arthur Eanar Johnson, 74, of Merrill and formally of Ironwood, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, in his sleep. He was born the son of Eanar and Melissa (Proctor) Johnson December 27, 1947, in Ironwood, Michigan. He was a graduate of A.D. Johnson High School in Bessemer and Gogebic Community College. Art was employed for the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Giovanoni’s Hardware store in Hurley, and Ace Hardware in Merrill. Art was married to the love of his life of 55 years Elizabeth “Betty” Schiavetti. Art was an avid hunter and loved to spend time with his boys at the camp. In his later years, he became the camp cook. Art loved to go camping and have campfires with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement wintering in Florida. He loved his daily swims and happy hours.
MASH community blood drive
The annual MASH community blood drive was held at the Northwoods Veterans Post on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, and drew a pretty steady stream of donors who came to give a life-saving blood donation.
MAC Home logo/mural painting on Merrill’s west side
Merrill’s homeless and transitional housing shelter, the MAC Home, located on Merrill’s west side at 407 W. Main St. in Merrill, is fairly inconspicuous. But the first week in August, the MAC Home became much easier to find. Local artist and college student, Bailey Iwen, spent hours painting the side of the two-story building with the MAC Home’s updated logo in its new color scheme. Now the MAC Home is bound to get noticed.
Bayne-Allison sworn in as Lincoln County Judge
First duties in his new role: to swear in two others. Galen Bayne-Allison, elected to be the next Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge in the April 2022 election, was legally sworn in on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m. by retired Marathon County Circuit Judge Greg Grau. Bayne-Allison...
Wausau woman charged with lying to purchase gun later used in Jan. fatal shooting of Kayla Frank in Merrill
Ashley Zastrow, age 31 of Wausau, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Marshfield by the Marshfield Police Department and was formally charged with lying on her application to purchase guns from a federally licensed dealer. She was arraigned in U.S. District Court on Aug. 8 in Madison. U.S....
Cordovas file wrongful death death lawsuit against Lincoln County
Court documents allege son, Owen Cordova, died in a car crash last Sept. swerving to avoid head-on collision with County dump trucks. Jeremy and Carrie Cordova, of Tomahawk, parents of Owen Cordova, a 16-year-old Merrill High School Junior who died on September 30, 2021, in an automobile accident, filed a personal injury and wrongful death lawsuit against Lincoln County, the County’s insurance carrier, and two Highway Department employees on June 21, 2022.
Lincoln County addresses election integrity
County takes action to prevent election interference, puts advisory referendum on Nov. ballot. At their July 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting, Lincoln County Supervisors took two steps to address election integrity issues. First, the Board passed a resolution prohibiting the accepting of donations or grants from “any person or nongovernmental entity for the purpose of elections administration, including but not limited to, collection of ballots or voter registration.”
