ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody City Council examines ambulance response times

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A rise in ambulance response times was a key focus at the Aug. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue presented council members with an extensive list of statistics, updates and challenges as part of the county’s service delivery strategy report to the city.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell Housing Authority turns to city for support

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials have promised a letter of support to go forward with a financial commitment to redevelop 199 Grove Way, according to Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell. At its regular monthly meeting Aug. 9, Parrish said that while the board had not...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell City Council OKs plans for mixed-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Another mixed-use development has been approved for Roswell. Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners faced nearly four hours of questioning from Mayor Kurt Wilson and residents at the Aug. 8 City Council meeting. In the end, the council gave unanimous approval of its rezoning and concurrent variance requests, with conditions.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Commercial developments heralded as new path for Forsyth economy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved two new industrial developments in the north and south portions of the county Aug. 4, adding to the rapidly growing number of industrial projects officials predict will have lasting impacts on the local economy. District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
appenmedia.com

LifeLine Animal Project launches adoption drive

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta animal shelters continue to take in high numbers of pets daily, LifeLine Animal Project is offering low-cost adoptions in an effort to find homes for 500 mostly medium and large-sized dogs and 50 cats by Aug. 31. Fulton County Animal Services, managed by LifeLine,...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Mashburn Elementary purchases sandbox for students with Autism

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Leslie Josel, founder of Order Out of Chaos, could barely hold back tears Aug. 9 when a ground-breaking celebration was held at Mashburn Elementary for a new sandbox for students with Autism. The sandbox was purchased using a $5,000 grant from Order Out of Chaos’...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Indian culture claims space at Alpharetta Arts Center

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Since the early ’90s, artist Malika Garrett has wanted something like “Colors of India” for herself and her colleagues. She wanted a space where artists of Indian origin could come together to showcase their work, to express Indian culture, tradition and history, and for that to help eliminate some of the rigid stereotypes that Indians are often confined by.
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy