Back to school 2022: Amazon’s 15 best deals on clothes, backpacks, more

Remember those back-to-school lists of what to pack and bring with you to your classes and campuses? Well, we’re bringing you our own, so bookmark, buy and bask in the budget-friendly steals.

Impressively, Amazon’s back-to-school deals are just as good as some other major shopping events (think: Amazon Prime Day), and we hand-picked the 15 best items to round out your back-to-school shopping.

From backpacks and dorm decor to clothing and mini-fridges , we want you to snag some Internet steals (especially with inflation on the rise). So, consider this your ultimate cheat sheet.

To ring in the academia-infused season, pick up some of the best women’s jeans , seamless bodysuits and white sneakers to sport anywhere on your campus. Yes, that includes those early morning classes.

Amazon

As an Amazon’s Choice product with more than 67,000 rave reviews, the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack is a supreme choice that’s perfect for storing your electronics and wireless earbuds . Plus, it comes in virtually every color you can think of with lots of storage compartments for your back-to-school essentials.

Amazon

These days, everyone’s walking around with their smartphone in one hand and a reusable water bottle in the other. For less than $20, pick up the Fine-Dine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in your favorite color. Once you start using the straw lid, you’ll never go back.

Amazon

As one of the best Amazon back-to-school deals we found, the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are a splurge worth picking up. For $150 off, the pair is loved by nearly 20,000 hands-free listeners, boasts up to 22 hours of battery life and actively blocks external noise.

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a solid pair of men’s jeans , we have you covered (literally: from the waist down). The best-selling Levi’s 511 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans are now less than $35 to restock your denim and are offered in a generous size range — plus sizes included.

Amazon

For your dorm, we already know you’re on the lookout for that twin XL sizing. Pick up everything you’ll need with Bedsure’s Bed in a Bag offering, clad with the flat and fitted sheet, a pillow sham, a bed skirt, comforter and pillow cover to have your room looking snazzy. Plus, it’s easy to care for: simply wash it separately with your favorite laundry detergent on the gentle cycle with cold water.

Amazon

Whether you’re taking notes for class or want to journal on the regular as you’re establishing your new semester’s routine, Moleskin’s Classic Notebook is one of the best ones we’ve tried, much ado to its minimalist look and smooth lined pages. For less than $20, it’s at one of the best prices right now, too.

Amazon

To keep your writing utensils organized, there’s nothing like a good ol’ pencil case. For $15, the EastHill Large Pencil/Storage Case doubles as a travel essential , too, with its soft and flexible exterior and many zippered compartments. Not to mention, its color selection is limitless.

Amazon

When we think of back to school, we automatically think of a fresh white pair of Keds sneakers. For $10 off, add your kids’ size to your Amazon cart, ranging from toddler fits to age 12. For adult options, we adore the brand’s Champion Canvas Sneaker ($25).

Amazon

Gear up for back to school with some sporty gear, like the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack. As its name suggests, you’ll be hustling from class to class (or, from class to after-school sport) in the most comfortable and stylish way possible — for less than $50, too.

Amazon

Much like the mini-fridge on your shopping list, Frigidaire’s Beverage Cooler has a new and improved retro look. For less than $40, choose from any neutral or vibrant color available to store your snacks, water bottles and more in your tightly packed dorm. It’s one of our favorites we found on sale, if we’re being honest.

Amazon

Looking for a new piece of tech this school year? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet is one of the most handy-dandy steals, namely for its stunning picture quality and productive aesthetic. Take the $30 off right now and run .

Amazon

Oh, we already know you’re about to live in these biker shorts. And, with this four pack, you’ll have (almost) a new pair for each day of the school week. You can select the four pack of colors, too, so if you want four grab-and-go black pairs, that’s a practical option.

Amazon

Paper Mate’s Gel Pens just became way more affordable. For less than $15, this limited-time offer is an Amazon best-seller and comes with pens that won’t smudge on your newly minted agendas. Whatever your age, we recommend buying this bundle ASAP.

Amazon

Legal pads are the wave of the future (undeniably because they make getting things done ten times easier), and now you can purchase them in bright colors for less than $10. This eight-pack will motivate you for your studies, including some of those dreaded classes.

Amazon

No, lunch bags aren’t just for kids. For a limited time, Lifewit’s Large Lunch Bag is 50% off and makes bringing lunch to school (or work!) extremely fashionable. It’s also insulated and made of heavy duty PEVA foil, so it’ll last for years of food-carrying.

