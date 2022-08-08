Read full article on original website
Marie C. Catheline Bevilacqua, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
Margaret L. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scott, 87, of Warren passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on July 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Lucy (DeLeo) Pernice. Margaret was a 1953 graduate of...
Lois Jean Ruffner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Little) Ruffner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the presence of her family. Lois was born on May 24, 1934, in Youngstown the daughter of Warren and Emma James Little. On October 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to...
Ellen Mary McCombs, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Mary McCombs, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at her home in Warren, surrounded by her family. Ellen was born on October 27, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Stephen and Doris (Early) Georgalas. After attending Warren G. Harding...
James F. Desmond, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Desmond, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy was born June 5, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas Desmond and Winifred (Madden) Desmond. Jimmy had the biggest personality one...
William J. Hudak, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hudak, Sr., 87, formerly of Bears Den Court, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. William was born August 13, 1934, in Campbell, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jacisin Hudak and was...
Daniel D. Villio, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Villio, Jr., 64 of Niles, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born December 24, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel D. and Mafalda Talmonti Villio, Sr. Danny was a graduate of Niles McKinley...
Daniel Adam Nuth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Adam Nuth, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Gibson) Nuth. Daniel graduated from Canfield High School in 2001 and was a laborer in the construction...
Joann Smolinsky, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Smolinsky passed away at home in Burghill on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at the age of 77. The daughter of Steve. J. Smolinsky Sr. and Stella (Korach) Smolinsky, she was born on November 13, 1944 in Warren, Ohio. Joann grew up in the...
Thelma Louise Meeks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes. She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine...
Scott J. Leiter, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott J. Leiter, 70, died unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at his home. Scott was born June 8, 1952 in Miamisburg, Ohio, a son of Ernest and Dorothy Groves Leiter. A lifelong area resident, Scott was a graduate of South High School, Class...
Edwin Good, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Good, 81, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born to the late Merlin and Esther (Brunk) Good on October 10, 1940. At a young age he went with his family to Kentucky, where his parents were doing mission work. After...
Anna Marie (Verroco) Quartini, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Verroco) Quartini passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from complications due to a recent stroke. Anna was born in Clairton, Pennsylvania to Pietro and Rose (Della Valle) Verroco on July 8, 1923. Her family moved to Masury, Ohio, where her father built their family home on Judson Avenue.
Carol Ann Kaszowski, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kaszowski, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Carol was born September 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matt Kaszowski and Caroline Nicholas Kaszowski and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of...
Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, 80, Salem, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on February 19,1942 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Claris (Bailey) Paxson. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Salem...
Kathryn Mason Stanos, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, in Boardman, for Kathryn Mason Stanos, 93, who passed away Tuesday, August 9 at St. Elizabeth Health Center after a brief illness. Kathryn Mason Stanos was...
George Olinik, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Olinik, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. George was born May 10, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Berdy Olinik and was a lifelong area...
Scott C. Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott C. Kelly, 52, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Scott, who was affectionately known as Scotty, was born December 31, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of the late Chip and Marilyn...
Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, 77, of New Castle passed away early Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Howell was born July 25, 1945, in New Castle, a son of Lawrence R. and Leona (Spath) Howell. A 1963 graduate of...
