ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

Pamela Megathlin Brown
3d ago

So they are letting people over the southern border for free and gets taxpayer benefits, but this guy gets jail time? They let violent criminals out of jail but not this guy? Seriously….

Reply
2
Iron Hide
4d ago

Waste of time, just take the money and benefits back. Take it out of his pay. There is no point in wasting resources and time on this not so serious crime.

Reply
2
korak
5d ago

lol, you mean a contact marriage that actually got caught.🙄

Reply
10
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Sentencing#North Carolina#Attorneys#Raleigh#Army
firefighternation.com

Six Teenagers Shot in Raleigh (NC) Nightclub

Six teenagers were rushed to Raleigh-area hospitals Friday night after shooting broke out at a nightclub. Police say a group of teenagers were having a private party at Club Dreams pff Wake-Forest Road when shooting broke out at about 11 p.m. The shooting involved a dispute that moved outside the...
sandhillssentinel.com

Arrests made in drug investigation

Two individuals from Aberdeen are facing drug charges after an investigation with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Ivory Ferguson, 30, was arrested on charges of selling a schedule III controlled substance and delivering a schedule III controlled substance. Macshane Bateman, 44, was arrested on a charge of simple possession...
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Apex, police looking for suspect

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex. At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot. Officers say they arrived...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy