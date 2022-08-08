ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Recycling drop-off site re-established in Kingsport

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286qMT_0h9HYvYu00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Monday announced that Kingsport residents can use a recycling drop-off center that reopened following a hiatus.

The drop-off site is at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, and can be accessed from Legion Drive via East Center Street or Auditorium Drive. Acceptable drop-offs include cardboard, mixed paper, tin and aluminum.

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

Sullivan County will manage the site, as it does all other drop-offs across the county, including the sites in Colonial Heights, Sullivan Gardens, Industry Drive and Brookside Drive.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring back a popular drop-off site for the residents of Kingsport,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. “When we paused our curbside recycling two years ago, it took away the convenience factor of recycling for our citizens. Now, we’re hoping to bring back some of that convenience.”

PREVIOUS: Kingsport to add 2 recycling drop-off sites in 2022

Kingsport officials plan to move the existing site on Industry Drive farther down the road and expand it to a full-service facility that will accept yard waste, household waste and construction debris in addition to recyclable items. It would be available only for Kingsport residents, and contractor waste would not be accepted. City leaders anticipate this site to open within the next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Mary Elizabeth Williams Arnold
5d ago

Why can we not include glass and plastic? They are able to do it in JC at Wingdeer, Boones Creek and curbside. We definitely need to figure out glass and plastic.

Reply
2
Related
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
Kingsport Times-News

Paving planned for streets near Walmart on Fort Henry Drive

KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work later this year on a number of streets in the neighborhoods in and around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The resurfacing work involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dispatch: Vehicle vs pedestrian at Roadrunner, Shell in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHL) – Washington County Dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened around 9:04 p.m. on Saturday in Johnson City. According to Washington County Emergency Communications dispatch, the crash occurred at the Roadrunner and Shell on 1908 E Unaka Avenue and involved a female pedestrian. The nature of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#City#Legion Drive#Industry Drive#Brookside Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign kickoff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, the United Way of Greater Kingsport (UWGK) will host a community kickoff event at High Voltage. The event aims to familiarize the community with all the nonprofit organization does and give the community resources to donate to the cause. Guess speakers at the event include UWGK […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

KATS bus drivers to compete in 5th annual ‘Roadeo’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit System (KATS) drivers will gather on Saturday to test their skills and enjoy time together, according to city officials. Starting Saturday morning, drivers are set to meet at Hunter Wright Stadium to tackle tight turns and see who takes the smoothest route through a new driving course. According […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local THP troopers sending supplies to Kentucky flood victims

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After deadly floods swept through eastern Kentucky last month, local Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are stepping up to help those in need. On Friday, troopers with THP’s Fall Branch district will deliver two trailers containing assorted cleaning supplies, meals ready to eat and non-perishable foods. After the deadly floods, THP […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money

A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville

KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health delivers diapers, baby wipes to flood victims

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Ballad Health delivered much-needed supplies to flood victims in Kentucky Thursday. The hospital system held a collection drive for items like diapers, baby wipes, insulin and other critical supplies. Nurse manager and Southeast Kentucky native Laura Roark told News Channel 11 that seeing the outpouring of support for her community […]
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion. Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway. CEO […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Moose Lodge hosts ‘Kids Fishing Derby’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many participants took advantage of the beautiful weather to take part in the Kids Fishing Derby at Warriors Path State Park. 52 kids took part in the event held by the Kingsport Moose Lodge, and each left with a free fishing rod, tackle box, or life preserver. The fishing derby was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy