Recycling drop-off site re-established in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Monday announced that Kingsport residents can use a recycling drop-off center that reopened following a hiatus.

The drop-off site is at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, and can be accessed from Legion Drive via East Center Street or Auditorium Drive. Acceptable drop-offs include cardboard, mixed paper, tin and aluminum.

Sullivan County will manage the site, as it does all other drop-offs across the county, including the sites in Colonial Heights, Sullivan Gardens, Industry Drive and Brookside Drive.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring back a popular drop-off site for the residents of Kingsport,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. “When we paused our curbside recycling two years ago, it took away the convenience factor of recycling for our citizens. Now, we’re hoping to bring back some of that convenience.”

Kingsport officials plan to move the existing site on Industry Drive farther down the road and expand it to a full-service facility that will accept yard waste, household waste and construction debris in addition to recyclable items. It would be available only for Kingsport residents, and contractor waste would not be accepted. City leaders anticipate this site to open within the next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.