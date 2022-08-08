Read full article on original website
KSLA
Arrest made over shooting that killed 1, hurt another near Bossier City school
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Haughton man now stands accused of murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and another wounded, police say. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, is being held in the Bossier City Jail on one count each...
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
KTBS
Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide
NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Louisiana man killed in rollover crash
A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic violation leads to arrest of convicted felon
A motorist without a visible license plate was arrested early Sunday morning, prompting numerous traffic and weapons charges. Ruston Police Lt. Thomas Bailey stopped a car with no visible license plate on West Alabama Ave. about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. An Arkansas temporary tag was displayed in the back window but was unreadable from the patrol car.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call nets wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Car crashes into building, driver flees scene
A 31-year-old Ruston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a building on Spice Avenue and fled the scene. At about 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police responded and found significant damage to an apartment building across from Green Clinic. The driver was determined to be Robert Grisby, IV, but officers could not locate him in the area.
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
KNOE TV8
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
KSLA
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting
Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
westcentralsbest.com
West Vernon Parish Waterworks District Investigating Water Loss
West Vernon Parish Waterworks District has shared that their system has been experiencing a major water loss. They asking the public to be vigilant and report any unauthorized use from flush valves and fire hydrants. The only contractor allowed to access the system is Mills Utility Construction. Anyone with information...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Michael Wells
Michael Wells, 65, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, LA. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18,...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Brian "Shorty" Scallon
Brian "Shorty" Scallon, 49, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery in Dry Creek, LA. Visitation is 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure announced for Tuesday
The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
