A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Upworthy
Teen accepted to medical school at just 13 years of age shares advice for other kids
Unlike most teenagers her age right now, Alena Analeigh Wicker isn't preparing for back to school. Instead, this 13-year-old from Texas is busy pursuing two separate undergraduate degrees in biological sciences at Arizona State University and Oakwood University—all while she gears up to start medical school in 2024. Alena made headlines earlier this month when she announced on Instagram that she has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school. "I've worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams. Mama, I made it," the teenager captioned a picture of her program acceptance letter.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
After Millions in Relief Funds, Why Won’t Schools Do More to Find Lost Students?
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. We have seen a lot of alarming headlines recently in the realm of public education, but people are finally paying attention to something that is a real problem: an awful lot of kids are missing school. Over at The Grade, Alexander Russo declared it […]
Students returning to campus want the ‘university experience’ missed during COVID-19
Universities are implementing COVID-19 safety plans to maintain safe and healthy environments — through protocols like enhanced cleaning or a focus on ventilation and air quality — for the imminent return of students to in-person learning on campuses. While these plans include extensive efforts to help students safely...
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for covering gaps in college readiness
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:They were sophomores in high school when the pandemic hit. Now they are on their way to college and careers.Many worry the upheaval they dealt with for most of their high school careers, including long stretches of remote learning, have left this year’s high school graduates unprepared for college. A story published Tuesday by the AP explores how colleges are preparing for waves of students who may be underprepared. Here are some tips for localizing the story.SOME BACKGROUNDThe pandemic knocked many students off their stride as they dealt with monthslong stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19...
BBC
King's College London: Disabled student fighting for better access to campus
Student Naomi Stenning uses a wheelchair to get around and has been struggling to access parts of the campus buildings of King's College London. For the past two years, she has been campaigning for better access but has been met with challenges along the way due to some King's buildings being listed.
Donatos Pizza’s Executive Chairwoman and Chief Purpose Office addresses summer 2022 graduates at 431st commencement
Commencement speaker, Jane Abell, delivers her remarks towards the graduates during summer commencement. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. With 1,012 graduates in attendance, the university awarded 299 Doctorates, 531 Masters, 25 professional degrees and 950 undergraduate and associate degrees and certificates, Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers said.
Start an English Teaching Side Hustle During Our Back to Education Event
Earn money by teaching English.
Freethink
Can this school change the world?
Imagine a classroom, gently humming with the activity of learning, where children as young as three and as old as six work together or separately, where they can be found exploring math concepts, poring over maps, or making themselves a snack — or perhaps choosing to do something else entirely.
