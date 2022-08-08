ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Saharan dust heading to Miami again? When it’s coming and how it’ll change the weather

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

The rain followed people as they headed into work Monday morning. But your commute may be drier later this week.

Saharan dust coming from the Atlantic will push into Florida in the next few days, said Robert Garcia, senior meteorologist at National Weather Service Miami. That means lower chances of rain — though a storm is still possible — in the middle part of the week.

That’s the good news.

The bad news: The dust may make it feel sunnier, hotter and drier than a normal Miami summer day, he said.

“Instead of being like the upper 80s or 90s like the last few days, maybe lower to mid-90s across most of the area,” Garcia said.

And chances for a sneeze or two also increase with the dust’s arrival as allergies flare up in South Florida.

Until the dust comes, temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, Garcia said. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid-90s. It’s expected to feel even hotter, like more than 100, from then until Friday.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday after 8 a.m. and a 20% chance at night before 9 p.m. On Wednesday, there’s little chance of rain, and on Thursday and Friday, 20% after 2 p.m. and 10% at night before 8 p.m.

“With the dust normally, you get that hazy sunshine, less cloud cover,” Garcia said, “and so it could feel a little bit stifling, especially if folks are working outdoors.“

