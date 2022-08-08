Read full article on original website
Stepping Stones
(El Centro is offering a recreation and early child development program)...It is called Stepping Stones. It is being offered by the City of El Centro Community Services Department, Parks and Recreation Division. Stepping Stones Enrichment Program is for Mommies and Daddies too. They are offering two camps, Camp Pebble for ages 0-2 years old from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Tuesday and Thursday, and Camp Rock, for ages 3-5 year olds, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Monday -Thursday. The program starts September 6. The program is focused on recreation and early childhood development, where the parents and child will interact, learn and grow through interactive activities. They can only accept ten participants in each age group. There is a fee. Contact El Centro Community Services for more information.
Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire
Late Friday afternoon, Red Cross responded to a housefire on Strand Ave. The post Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire appeared first on KYMA.
Recreational Vehicle Burns Thursday
(Recreational vehicle fire)...It was reported Thursday evening. Yuma Fire responded to the call. They arrived on scene, at Friendship Park and found a large motorhome in the parking lot with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. The first two engines on scene were able to quickly knock down the fire. The occupants of the motorhome, 4 adults and 4 teenagers, and 3 dogs, were all able to evacuate the vehicle safely.. There were also six cats in the motorhome, 2 made it out safely.. The parking lot was full at the time of the fire, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. The motorhomes sustained serious damage and the Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
Car vs Semi
A Holtville man was seriously injured in a Friday morning traffic accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, 65-year-0od Jose Cardenas Melendrez was southbound on State Route 111 north of Harris Road. A semi-truck with attached trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the highway with Luis Manuel Ramirez Leal, 44, of Mexicali, in the cab. According to the CHP, for an unknown reason, Melendrez veered onto the shoulder of the road and ran into the rear of the big rig. Melendrez sustained major injuries and was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by REACH air ambulance. Leal was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
Winterhaven Weather Woes
There are still about 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Winterhaven and Bard area without electricity. A number of power poles were knocked down by extreme high winds in the area late Wednesday afternoon. IID crews have been working steadily to repair the damage and have restored power to nearly 450 customers as of Thursday morning. The Quechon Tribe has created a shelter at the Paradise Casino on Quechon Drive in Yuma to help those impacted by the disaster. Food, water, ice and sleeping accommodations are being provided. The IID says that they are seeking mutual aid assistance from other power utilities in the restoration effort. The district says it may take several days to complete repairs.
Friday Morning Collision
(Semi versus Sedan)....It happened at around 5:30 Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision on southbound Highway 111, east of Keystone Road. The CHP found the sedan blocking the slow lane on the Highgway. Traffic was detoured to Old Highway 111 while emergency presonnel investigated. The CHP says the sedan appeared to have rolled following impact with the semi. The driver of the sedan was injured and had to be flown by REACH Air Ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, with little information being released at this time.
IID Continues To Repair Damage
(Storm Damage)....It was the result of Wednesdays storm in the Winterhaven-Bard area. IID crews continue to work on repairs. Orginally hundreds of customers were left in the dark after the storm knocked down 68 power poles. At last report, the number was down to 30 those who still needed their power restored. The County Public Works Department closed off Oicacho Road and Bard Road to allow Imperial Irrigation District to repair the damage without traffic interruptions. The District is also working to restore power at Imperial Dam. The dam is critical to water delivery in Imperial County. It is currently powered by portable generators until repairs are complete. The Dam is located about 20 miles north of Yuma.
Another Road Closure
(A portion of Keystone Closed).... County Public Works has closed Keystone from Forrester to Austin Roads. It will remain closed until at least August 29. Crews are repairing a sink hole at a bridge abutment. The section of Keystone will be closed 24 hours a day until the project is completed at the end of the month.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
Storms Hit Winterhaven
Winds and rain hit the Winterhaven and Bard in southeaster Imperial County Wednesday. The storm hit about 6:00 p.m. and knocked down at least 12 utility poles and left over 350 IID customers without power. One motorist was trapped inside his car under downed power lines but was unhurt. A number of county roads in the area were closed due to the wind-caused damage. Imperial Irrigation District crews responded to the area as well as county road crews.
Another Decrease In COVID Cases
(COVID 19 update).....The update was released Thursday morning. COVID numbers are updated by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, COVID 19 cases have decreased by over 100 since Tuesday. There are currently 781 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County, compared to 884 cases reported Tuesday. New tier metrics have been released, as well. Currently new cases per day per 100,000 population is at 48.20, with a positivity rate of 40.2%. Deaths attributed to the virus have increased by one. They now stand at 947.
Border Fentanyl Seizures
(Fentanyl Seizures Continue to spike)...Especially in San Diego and Imperial Counties. The Deopartment of Justice says more deadly Fentanyl is being seized by Border Officials in San Diego and Imperial counties than at any of the nation's 300 plus ports of entry. That makes this federal district an epicenter for fentanyl trafficking into the United States. In the first 9 months of this fiscal year CBP law enforcement agencies in San Diego and Imperiasl Counties seized 5,091 pounds of fentanyl, which amounts to about 60% of the 8,425 pounds of fentanyl seized around the entire country. The DOJ says Mexican Cartels are increasingly manufacturing fentanyl for distribution and sale in the United States. They say precursors are imported from China and other countries and then pressed into pills, powder or mixed into other drugs at massive, industrial scale labs. In Imperial County, alone, seizures of fentanyl increased 272 percent from fiscal year 2019 to this fiscal year, from 40 pounds to 149 pounds, with 3 months still to be counted in this fiscal year. The Department of Justice says prosecutions will not be the only deterrent to combat fentanyl. They say law enforcement in all departments need to join to gether and educate the public on the dangers of this lethal drug.
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month
After an unexpected mistrial in the murder case against Izak Lucero, the state will get another opportunity to prosecute him in September. The post Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month appeared first on KYMA.
New Superior Court Judge
Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Michael Domenzain to serve as Judge in the Imperial County Superior Court. Judge Domenzain , 40, from Imperial, has served as a Referee at the local court since 2018. Prior to that he was a Deputy District Attorned from 2009 to 2018. Domenzain earned a Juris Doctor from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Juan Ulloa.
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-8
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, 27, was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Friday, August 5, around 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 West westbound near the same rest area, according to a CHP press release.
Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, families are still facing housing insecurities. The post Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations appeared first on KYMA.
