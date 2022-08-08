(Fentanyl Seizures Continue to spike)...Especially in San Diego and Imperial Counties. The Deopartment of Justice says more deadly Fentanyl is being seized by Border Officials in San Diego and Imperial counties than at any of the nation's 300 plus ports of entry. That makes this federal district an epicenter for fentanyl trafficking into the United States. In the first 9 months of this fiscal year CBP law enforcement agencies in San Diego and Imperiasl Counties seized 5,091 pounds of fentanyl, which amounts to about 60% of the 8,425 pounds of fentanyl seized around the entire country. The DOJ says Mexican Cartels are increasingly manufacturing fentanyl for distribution and sale in the United States. They say precursors are imported from China and other countries and then pressed into pills, powder or mixed into other drugs at massive, industrial scale labs. In Imperial County, alone, seizures of fentanyl increased 272 percent from fiscal year 2019 to this fiscal year, from 40 pounds to 149 pounds, with 3 months still to be counted in this fiscal year. The Department of Justice says prosecutions will not be the only deterrent to combat fentanyl. They say law enforcement in all departments need to join to gether and educate the public on the dangers of this lethal drug.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO