Shayna Baszler: The Fans Who Support Liv Morgan's SummerSlam Win Know Nothing About Wrestling
Shayna Baszler has a bone to pick with Liv Morgan and, by extension, her fans. At WWE SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the controversial conclusion of the match. Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat while she made Morgan tap out to an arm-bar. The referee counted the pin and missed Morgan's submission.
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Goldberg: Brock Lesnar Came Up With The Idea For 90-Second Bout At WWE Survivor Series 2016
After 12 years away from the ring, Goldberg returned at WWE Survivor Series 2016 to clash with Brock Lesnar. Before his return, Goldberg's match in wrestling was at WrestleMania 20 against Lesnar as both men were on their way out of the company. The bout was tied into the promotion...
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
Finn Balor: Roman Reigns And I Have Unfinished Business After 'Questionable Finish' Last Time
At WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns clash for the WWE Universal Championship. Balor, appearing at The Demon, was defeated in the bout after the top rope snapped while he was standing on the turnbuckle, leading to Reigns picking up the victory. Appearing on WWE El Brunch,...
Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful
Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11): Street Profits, Theory, Ricochet In Action
WWE held its WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 11. The event streamed on YouTube. Full results are below. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11) - Gabriel Iglesias is the special guest host. Mayor...
Rey Mysterio: I Never Had Desire To Go Anywhere Else, It's Always Been WWE
Rey Mysterio's heart has always been in WWE. WWE is celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio in 2022, and though he left the company from 2015 to 2018, Mysterio's home was always WWE. “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my...
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
Bret Hart On Ric Flair's Last Match: I Appreciated What He Did, Not Many People Have Guts Like That
Bret Hart appreciates Ric Flair for what he did when he returned to the ring. On July 31, as part of Starrcast weekend, Flair wrestled his first match since 2011. The septuagenarian teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration, and the contest itself has been somewhat divisive.
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
Matt Cardona: Blake Christian Is A Stiff And Unsafe Worker, He Should Be Banned From The Business
Matt Cardona wants Blake Christian out of the wrassling biz. Game Changer Wrestling fans can expect the re-emergence of Matt Cardona in their promotion soon, as the star is set to return this Sunday at Day Two of Homecoming to renew his wedding vows with Chelsea Green. The last time Cardona appeared in the promotion was back in June, where Blake Christian practically jobbed him out at the Cage Of Survival event.
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
AJ Styles: Brock Lesnar Told Me I'd Fly Out The Ring If I Jumped When He Gave Me A German Suplex
AJ Styles reflects on working against the Beast Incarnate. Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles clashed at the 2017 Survivor Series event. AJ, like many before him, came up short against Brock Lesnar but wrestling against Brock is an experience AJ will never forget. Speaking with Inside The Ropes, AJ Styles...
Doudrop: We've Had Conversations About A Name Change, I Don't Mind Either Way
Doudrop talks about a possible name change. When Doudrop, formely known as Piper Niven, joined the main roster in June 2021, fans were confused and concerned about her name change. Since then, Doudrop has stated in multiple interviews that she has grown to be comfortable with the name change and has grown into the role of that character.
Omos Teases 'Final Version' Of Ring Gear, Talks Learning From MVP
Omos ditched his jeans and tank top for more traditional wrestling pants and a singlet in recent months, but he's not done with his gear. Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, Omos said the final version of his ring gear is coming. "Wait until you see the final version. What you see...
Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury
Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
