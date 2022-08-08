ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It

Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Fightful

Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful

Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
Fightful

Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'

Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Fightful

Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans

Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Fightful

Matt Cardona: Blake Christian Is A Stiff And Unsafe Worker, He Should Be Banned From The Business

Matt Cardona wants Blake Christian out of the wrassling biz. Game Changer Wrestling fans can expect the re-emergence of Matt Cardona in their promotion soon, as the star is set to return this Sunday at Day Two of Homecoming to renew his wedding vows with Chelsea Green. The last time Cardona appeared in the promotion was back in June, where Blake Christian practically jobbed him out at the Cage Of Survival event.
Fightful

Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
Fightful

Doudrop: We've Had Conversations About A Name Change, I Don't Mind Either Way

Doudrop talks about a possible name change. When Doudrop, formely known as Piper Niven, joined the main roster in June 2021, fans were confused and concerned about her name change. Since then, Doudrop has stated in multiple interviews that she has grown to be comfortable with the name change and has grown into the role of that character.
Fightful

Omos Teases 'Final Version' Of Ring Gear, Talks Learning From MVP

Omos ditched his jeans and tank top for more traditional wrestling pants and a singlet in recent months, but he's not done with his gear. Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, Omos said the final version of his ring gear is coming. "Wait until you see the final version. What you see...
Fightful

Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury

Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
