Berwick, LA

stmarynow.com

Flores wins photo, writing awards

Morgan City Review outdoor writer John K. Flores received five awards during the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association’s 75th annual conference Aug. 5-6 in Thibodaux. The honorees were selected for awards in the association’s 2022 Excellence in Craft competition. Flores won a first place for his photo “Two for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Berwick remains at center of remap debate

Berwick once more finds itself at the center of a redistricting debate. A meeting to talk about new districts for the St. Mary Parish Council, scheduled for the hour before the council’s regular second-Wednesday meeting, went into overtime as members talked about what will happen, mostly to Berwick, when new maps are drawn.
BERWICK, LA

