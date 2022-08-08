Read full article on original website
Flores wins photo, writing awards
Morgan City Review outdoor writer John K. Flores received five awards during the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association’s 75th annual conference Aug. 5-6 in Thibodaux. The honorees were selected for awards in the association’s 2022 Excellence in Craft competition. Flores won a first place for his photo “Two for...
Berwick remains at center of remap debate
Berwick once more finds itself at the center of a redistricting debate. A meeting to talk about new districts for the St. Mary Parish Council, scheduled for the hour before the council’s regular second-Wednesday meeting, went into overtime as members talked about what will happen, mostly to Berwick, when new maps are drawn.
