MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns is currently not booked for WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8. This means if WWE is planning a match between Reigns and Karrion Kross, as hinted on last week’s Smackdown, it’s unlikely for that show. If the company...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22 – GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects Drew McIntyre, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Diamond Sheik And Jameson Ryan Talk Training with Nightmare Factory’s Cody Rhodes And QT Marshall
Diamond Sheik and Jameson Ryan spoke on their experience working with Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall at the rebranded Nightmare Factory on The Spotlight (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below. Ryan on Marshall’s personality compared to his AEW TV persona: “It depends....
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Fifteen 08.10.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Fifteen 08.10.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block D: El Phantasmo pinned David Finlay in 14:23 (***½) G1 Climax 32 – Block B: Tama Tonga pinned Great O-Khan in 14:32 (***¼) G1 Climax 32 – Block...
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster
Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
Carmelo Hayes Says He Won’t Be Joining Hit Row
In a post on Twitter, Carmelo Hayes gave his brief thoughts on the return of Hit Row to WWE, telling fans that he would not join the faction. There had been some suggesting Hayes should take Swerve Strickland’s spot in the group, since Strickland is in AEW. Hayes wrote:...
Matt Hardy Explains Why Triple H Taking Charge of WWE Is a ‘Game Changer’
– During this week’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed Triple H taking over as head of creative and VP of Talent Relations for WWE and how this is a game-changing move for WWE, due to the former WWE Champion having a better relationship with talent and being more accessible than former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
WWE Talent Reportedly Believes Draft is Coming Soon
The WWE draft is expected by talent to be coming soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that talent are speculating that the Draft could take place shortly after Clash at the Castle on September 4th. The belief stems from the fact that several Raw stars are scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent are scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
WWE News: Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted In Detroit Tonight, Wrestlemania Launch Party Highlights, Adam Pearce Has Tonight Off
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be pre-empted in Detroit until 11:30 PM local time. This is due to FOX 2’s coverage of the Detroit Lions game. – In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he has today off from work. He...
KUSHIDA On His Plans For Junior Event, Possibly Using WWE Roster Names In The Future
KUSHIDA spoke with NJPW regarding his future plans coming away from his past victories. He specifically mentioned some ideas that have occurred to him that he would like to see realized in the years ahead. You can see a few highlights from the interview below. On event ideas for the...
Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tay Conti was announced for a match on this week’s Rampage, teaming with Sammy Guevara against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. However, she was announced under the name Tay Melo. This is her real name. She previously used the surname Conti...
Bobby Lashley On Why He Wasn’t Satisfied With Brock Lesnar Match, Reason Build To Match Should’ve Been Different
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bobby Lashley discussed why he wasn’t satisfied with his match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, the reason the build to the match should’ve been different, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bobby...
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
Becky Lynch Says She’ll Be Ready To Go By WrestleMania 39
In an unexpected appearance at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, Becky Lynch was introduced by Bianca Belair and had a few things to say to the crowd on Thursday (via Wrestling Inc). Having been out with a separated shoulder since July 30th’s SummerSlam, Lynch’s activity at WrestleMania was not established before now. You can watch the full WWE video and read a highlight below.
