ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Sorrento home sells for double in less than 4 years

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHvlP_0h9HSYoP00

The least expensive home sold June 10 through July 9 was a three-bedroom home at 36997 W. Amalfi Ave. in Sorrento. It fetched $329,000 on June 29.

This single-story home in Sorrento features professionally stained concrete floors throughout. The master features a large walk-in closet. The home sits on a corner lot with north/south exposure and desert landscaping.

The home was on the market 17 days and sold at list price.

The home previously sold for $164,000 on Aug. 4, 2018.

Community: Sorrento
Square feet: 1,370
Price per square foot: $240.14
Days on market: 17
Builder: DR Horton
Year built: 2008
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2

See last month’s least expensive home sold .

This story was first published in the July edition of InMaricopa magazine.

This post Sorrento home sells for double in less than 4 years appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
378
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy