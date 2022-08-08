Sorrento home sells for double in less than 4 years
The least expensive home sold June 10 through July 9 was a three-bedroom home at 36997 W. Amalfi Ave. in Sorrento. It fetched $329,000 on June 29.
This single-story home in Sorrento features professionally stained concrete floors throughout. The master features a large walk-in closet. The home sits on a corner lot with north/south exposure and desert landscaping.
The home was on the market 17 days and sold at list price.
The home previously sold for $164,000 on Aug. 4, 2018.
Community: Sorrento
Square feet: 1,370
Price per square foot: $240.14
Days on market: 17
Builder: DR Horton
Year built: 2008
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
This story was first published in the July edition of InMaricopa magazine.
