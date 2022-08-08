Sorrento home sells for double in less than 4 years

The least expensive home sold June 10 through July 9 was a three-bedroom home at 36997 W. Amalfi Ave. in Sorrento. It fetched $329,000 on June 29.

This single-story home in Sorrento features professionally stained concrete floors throughout. The master features a large walk-in closet. The home sits on a corner lot with north/south exposure and desert landscaping.

The home was on the market 17 days and sold at list price.

The home previously sold for $164,000 on Aug. 4, 2018.

Community: Sorrento

Square feet: 1,370

Price per square foot: $240.14

Days on market: 17

Builder: DR Horton

Year built: 2008

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

This story was first published in the July edition of InMaricopa magazine.

