ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Man released from Pinellas jail tried breaking into 3 sheriff’s office cars on grounds

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoRi5_0h9HSBkw00
A man bailed out of the Pinellas County jail on a drunken driving charge on Sunday then tried to break into three sheriff’s office vehicles parked on the facility grounds, according to arrest reports. [ Times ]

A man bailed out of the Pinellas County jail on a drunken driving charge on Sunday then tried to break into three sheriff’s office vehicles parked on the facility grounds, according to arrest reports.

The 32-year-old Tampa man was arrested just after 7 a.m. on Sunday after he rear-ended another vehicle at Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. Deputies pulled him over, at which time he showed signs of impairment and did poorly on sobriety tests. The man told deputies “he was at a concert the night before and was tired,” arrest reports state.

Later that day, the man posted $500 bail and was released from the jail. However, he tried to break into a 2013 Chevy Tahoe, a 2010 Chevy Impala and a 2004 Ford van that were parked at the jail, records state.

The man told deputies he thought his keys were in the vehicles. He was arrested on three charges of auto burglary and was later released on $15,000 bail, records show.

Comments / 24

Brian Stephens
5d ago

if you get arrested on an alcohol related charge you should have to sit a certain amount of time before being released. sounds like they let this guy out while he was still messed up...

Reply(2)
7
Suzanne Muller
5d ago

see what happens with repeat offenders!!!! make the laws tougher and STICK to them. don't make it comfortable for them in jail. make it so they don't want to go back. stale bread and water

Reply
5
Related
960 The Ref

Florida woman accused of calling police 512 times in one day, 11K times in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of calling police more than 11,000 times this year, including 512 times during one day in July, authorities said. Carla Michelle Jefferson, 51, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor charge of making harassing telephone calls, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chevy
Tampa Bay Times

Boy shot at St. Petersburg home, police say

St. Petersburg police are the scene of a home this evening responding to a call of a teen who was shot. Police were called at 4:34 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 4200 block of 12th Avenue S to a report of a “teenage boy who suffered a gunshot wound,” a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department states.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks missing, wanted teen

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is hoping the public can help locate a teenager who ran away from his Spring Hill foster home earlier this year. According to the agency, 17-year-old Christian Alexander Coleman went missing sometime between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12, and 7 a.m. on Feb. 13. HCSO detectives have been looking for him ever since.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy