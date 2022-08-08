Man released from Pinellas jail tried breaking into 3 sheriff’s office cars on grounds

A man bailed out of the Pinellas County jail on a drunken driving charge on Sunday then tried to break into three sheriff’s office vehicles parked on the facility grounds, according to arrest reports. [ Times ]

The 32-year-old Tampa man was arrested just after 7 a.m. on Sunday after he rear-ended another vehicle at Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. Deputies pulled him over, at which time he showed signs of impairment and did poorly on sobriety tests. The man told deputies “he was at a concert the night before and was tired,” arrest reports state.

Later that day, the man posted $500 bail and was released from the jail. However, he tried to break into a 2013 Chevy Tahoe, a 2010 Chevy Impala and a 2004 Ford van that were parked at the jail, records state.

The man told deputies he thought his keys were in the vehicles. He was arrested on three charges of auto burglary and was later released on $15,000 bail, records show.