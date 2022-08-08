ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime

By Annie Connell-Bryan
 5 days ago
Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood, was sentenced to life in prison in federal court on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for committing a federal hate crime. | Pool photo by Stephen B. Morton

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

Wood said McMichael had received a “fair trial.”

“And it’s not lost on the court that it was the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed,” the judge said.

McMichael was one of three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crime charges. His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan had sentencing hearings scheduled later Monday.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar. Investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes.

Arbery’s killing on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a larger national reckoning over racial injustice and killings of unarmed Black people including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Those two cases also resulted in the Justice Department bringing federal charges.

Wood scheduled back-to-back hearings Monday to individually sentence each of the defendants, starting with Travis McMichael, who killed Arbery with a shotgun after the street chase initiated by his father and joined by a neighbor, who are also white.

Greg McMichael and Bryan also face possible life sentences after a jury convicted them in February of federal hate crimes , concluding that they violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because of his race. All three men were also found guilty of attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels face additional penalties for using firearms to commit a violent crime.

A state Superior Court judge imposed life sentences for all three men in January for Arbery’s murder, with both McMichaels denied any chance of parole.

All three defendants have remained jailed in coastal Glynn County, in the custody of U.S. marshals, while awaiting sentencing after their federal convictions in January.

Because they were first charged and convicted of murder in a state court, protocol would have them turned them over to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve their life terms in a state prison.

In a court filings last week, both Travis and Greg McMichael asked the judge to instead divert them to a federal prison , saying they won’t be safe in a Georgia prison system that’s the subject of a U.S. Justice Department investigation focused on violence between inmates.

Arbery’s family has insisted the McMichaels and Bryan should serve their sentences in a state prison, arguing a federal penitentiary wouldn’t be as tough. His parents objected forcefully before the federal trial when both McMichaels sought a plea deal that would have included a request to transfer them to federal prison. The judge ended up rejecting the plea agreement.

A federal judge doesn’t have the authority to order the state to relinquish its lawful custody of inmates to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said Ed Tarver, an Augusta lawyer and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He said the judge could request that the state corrections agency turn the defendants over to a federal prison.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and jumped in a truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running past their home outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck, helping cut off Arbery’s escape. He also recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range as Arbery threw punches and grabbed at the shotgun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery had been stealing from a nearby house under construction. But authorities later concluded he was unarmed and had committed no crimes. Arbery’s family has long insisted he was merely out jogging.

Still, more than two months passed before any charges were filed in Arbery’s death. The McMichaels and Bryan were arrested only after the graphic video of the shooting leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police.

During the February hate crimes trial, prosecutors fortified their case that Arbery’s killing was motivated by racism by showing the jury roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made disparaging comments about Black people. A woman testified to hearing an angry rant from Greg McMichael in 2015 in which he said: “All those Blacks are nothing but trouble.”

Defense attorneys for the three men argued the McMichaels and Bryan didn’t pursue Arbery because of his race but acted on an earnest — though erroneous — suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood.

Comments / 18

Dam It Jim
4d ago

Please people see the tragedy and the lessons here. The lesson is this is how not to raise a child, this how not to treat a fellow human being. The tragedy is this is the end result of hatred and racism.

Reply
6
Park Ave
4d ago

Good! Word of advice, take plenty of Vaseline with you and don't drop the soap! LOL!!!

Reply
11
TRUMP IS A LOSER ?
3d ago

Voters across the Country NO LONGER WANT trumpism, NO LONGER WANT desantism, NO LONGER WANT the Government making decisions for them on contraception, how they provide healthcare for their own body, what books their family read, etc. etc.Republicans have gone completely RADICAL telling people how they will be forced to live their lives!!We are a FREE COUNTRY AND WE WILL NOT LET A GROUP moms for Liberty EVER DICTATE TO OUR SCHOOL BOARD. This will not happen. We told you in 2020 that we would eliminate trump for good and we/our teams and voters did!We will never let desantis ruin what DISNEY BRINGS TO OUR STATE AND ECONOMY. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!Republicans. RED STATES LAST NIGHT COMPLETELY TURNED AGAINST THE REPUBLICAN REGIME. The Blue Democrat Leadership will do exactly we did in 2020. WE LIVE IN A FREE COUNTRY AND 2022 and 2024 will vote overwhelmingly Blue. Mike and Sherri CoppageTEAM. THIS GOES ACROSS THE USA

Reply
2
 

