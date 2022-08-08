ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Man Found Dead In Capital District River

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago

Police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from a Capital District river.

In Saratoga County, deputies were called at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a possible drowning in the Mohawk River in the town of Halfmoon, near Terminal Road.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they had come across what they believed was an obviously deceased person submerged in approximately three to five feet of water, police said.

Deputies worked with the Halfmoon Fire Department to remove the man’s body from the river.

Police identified him as Rensselaer County resident Michael J. Baranowski, age 46, of Troy.

In June 2014, Baranowski was arrested for aggravated DWI and reckless driving after he allegedly crashed his car into highway equipment on the Waterford-Troy Bridge, according to the Albany Times Union .

At the time, police said he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Sheriff's officials said they were still investigating the circumstances around Baranowski's death.

An official cause of death will come from the Saratoga County Coroner.

