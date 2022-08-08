ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downriver Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

By Wesley Goheen
 5 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A Brownstown Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle along I-94 near I-96 in Detroit early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say the victim, who is only described as a 36 year-old man, struck the rear end of a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. and was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was then struck by other passing vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. No word on charges.

