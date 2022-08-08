Life was not easy for Brian Mathes, who had suffered physically most of his life. But, if you had never seen him, only heard him, you would have not known he lived with diabetes most if not all his life. He had lost a kidney, a leg, most of one finger and was soon to have another finger amputated, and at the end of his life was on dialysis. He was also blind in one eye — all because of diabetes.

HAMPTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO