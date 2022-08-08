Read full article on original website
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma to Present ‘Cinema Opera’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to present opera films at the Piazzale Antistante of the Teatro Costanzi in a series entitled “Cinema Opera.”. The company will present “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” “La traviata,” and “La bohéme” directed by Mario Martone from August 10 to 13, 2022. The series will be presented in collaboration with Rai Cultura and Martone will be present before each screening.
Composer / Pianist Felix Jarrar to Showcase ‘Summer Salon’ Concert
On August 20, composer / pianist Felix Jarrar will showcase “Felix Jarrar’s Summer Salon,” a recital featuring such artists as Natalie Polito, Caroline Spaeth, Andrew Jurden, and violinist Adam von Housen. The performance, which will take place at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, will feature...
Artist of the Week: Julie Fuchs
French Soprano Makes Debut at Rossini Opera Festival in ‘Le Comte Ory’. This week the Rossini Opera Festival is set to open with one of the composer’s most beloved comedies, “Le Comte Ory.” In recent years the opera has had a renaissance being performed around the world and championed by some of the leading opera singers. The festival has lined up an all-star cast including Juan Diego Florez, who is one of the leading interpreters of the opera. But this production of “Comte” will also star one of opera’s biggest rising stars, Julie Fuchs, in her debut in the Pesaro Festival.
Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its line-up for the 2022-23 season. Led by Musical Director Aziz Shokhakimov in his second season, the Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra will take on multiple concerts, an international tour, and a four-year partnership with Medici.tv and Warner Classics for streaming and recording opportunities. This article...
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
José Cura, Olga Mykytenko & Pavlo Hunka Lead Estonian National Opera’s 2022-23 Season
The Estonian National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring an array of productions and international stars. The season opens with the X Old Tallinn Gala conducted by Arvo Volmer and starring Olga Mykytenko, Ain Anger, and Raimonds Bramanis. Performance Date: August 27, 2022. Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” is set...
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Breaks Records for Summer Season
(Credit: Fabrizio Sansoni-Teatro dell’Opera di Roma) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma ended its summer season with record numbers in its return to the Terme di Caracalla. After two years away from the historical stage due to the pandemic, the company returned with 32 evenings of opera, ballet, and concerts. According to a press release, the company recorded 110,713 audience members, an uptick of 3.8 percent from when it recorded 106,692 spectators in 2019, the last time the company performed at the Terme di Caracalla.
Festival d’Aix-en-Provence 2022 Review: L’Incoronazione di Poppea
It never ceases to surprise how Monteverdi’s operas prove themselves time and again to be not just supreme examples of how the art form succeeds as a dramatic medium, able to communicate directly with present day audiences, with characters who resonate so clearly with the modern mind, even over a distance of 400 years, but also the degree to which the operas lend themselves to a variety of stagings.
The Pogues’ bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72. The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London. Posting a black-and-white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting...
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
Edinburgh Festival Announces Cast Change for ‘Rusalka’
The Edinburgh Festival has announced a cast change for its production of “Rusalka.”. The company said, “please note that Natalya Romaniw and Mark Nathan have had to withdraw from the performance on Monday, August 8 due to illness. We are very grateful to Elin Pritchard, who has agreed to step in the perform the role of Rusalka, and James Geidt, who will perform the role of Lovec.”
Opernhaus Zürich Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Trovatore’
The Opernhaus Zürich has announced a cast change for its revival of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.”. The company noted that Elena Mosuc will sing the role of Leonora replacing Anja Harteros, who was originally announced. Mosuc has been closely connected with the Zürich Opera House, where she has...
Black Sea International Opera Competition: OPERA’S GOLDEN VOICE Announces First Year
“Black Sea International Opera Competition: OPERA’S GOLDEN VOICE” is set to celebrate its first annual competition in Batumi in September 2022. The International Vocal Competition “Opera’s Golden Voice” will be an opportunity for both beginners and experienced singers, to present their abilities in front of the leading specialists of the world opera industry.
Minnesota Opera to World Premiere ‘Edward Tulane’
The Minnesota Opera is set to showcase the world premiere of “Edward Tulane,” a new opera by composer Paola Prestini and librettist Mark Campbell. The work will receive its premiere after a two-year postponement at the Music Theater at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and represents the first work by a woman to be commissioned by Minnesota Opera as part of the company’s New Works Initiative.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Catalina Cuervo Signs with ADA Artist Management
Colombian-American soprano Catalina Curveo has signed with ADA Artist Management. The soprano took to social media and said, “I am deeply excited to finally share with you that I have officially joined the prestigious roster of ADA Artist Management. The times of God are perfect and this collaboration starts exactly when it needed to happen: It’s a new beginning for my career, time to conquer more roles and more lands and with this incredible team by my side all is possible!”
White Snakes Projects to Present ‘Cosmic Cowboy’
White Snake Projects is set to present “Cosmic Cowboy,” a new work of poli sci-fi that blends ancient history and fantasy to talk about the subject of colonization. Cerise Jacobs’s inspirations were the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock and the historic landing of the space probe Philae on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The work, which was composed by Elena Ruehr, is set to premiere at ArtsEmerson’s Robert J. Orchard Stage in Boston and will mark the first in-person performance by the company since the start of the pandemic.
