French Soprano Makes Debut at Rossini Opera Festival in ‘Le Comte Ory’. This week the Rossini Opera Festival is set to open with one of the composer’s most beloved comedies, “Le Comte Ory.” In recent years the opera has had a renaissance being performed around the world and championed by some of the leading opera singers. The festival has lined up an all-star cast including Juan Diego Florez, who is one of the leading interpreters of the opera. But this production of “Comte” will also star one of opera’s biggest rising stars, Julie Fuchs, in her debut in the Pesaro Festival.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO