Southington, CT

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a shooting in Bridgeport overnight. Authorities said it happened in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street around 1:50 a.m. A Chevrolet sedan wanted in the shooting left the scene and engaged an...
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
Deadly crash under investigation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened in a private parking lot in the area of 909 East Main Street around 8:18 a.m. A driver struck a wall, said police.
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Police searching for shoplifting suspect wanted in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Wethersfield Police Department responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on the Silas Deane Highway. Police say during the course of the investigation, the suspect, Ryan Burton, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and was able to escape from police custody.
17-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are still investigating what they’re calling an accidental shooting. A 17-year-old boy was shot in Meriden on Friday. Police said the boy’s father accidentally shot him. He was showing his son the gun. That’s when it went off once and hit the boy...
Bridgeport shooting leaves one dead, two seriously injured

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport has left one man dead and two others with serious injuries. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. A Bridgeport police officer witnessed the shooting and began pursuing the Chevrolet sedan from which the shots were fired. The driver of the fleeing vehicle […]
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
Waterbury police investigating after human remains found

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night. Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street. Officers found a human skull and bones on scene. “This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics...
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Police: Man stabbed in neck after liquor store clash in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man is expected to survive being stabbed in the neck Wednesday night after a liquor store brawl, city police said. The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Barbour Street. Officers responding to a call about the stabbing found the victim walking south on Barbour, bleeding from his neck, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
Ansonia Police: We're Aware Of Reckless Wakelee Avenue Joyriders

ANSONIA — Police said the people driving recklessly along Wakelee Avenue could also be responsible for stealing motor vehicles throughout the region. ​“We’ve been dealing with a group over the last two months of individuals stealing rear-wheel drive vehicles from car dealerships,” Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams said. ​“We’ve been chasing them around. We have made some arrests recently at people’s houses out of town, and are working with multiple agencies to ID these stolen car suspects.“
Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
