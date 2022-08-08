Read full article on original website
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.
Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car. “Bonnie...
dailyphew.com
After A Family Abandons Their Cat, He Walks Back 12 Miles Just To Be Rejected Again
Getting a pet is always a lot to consider. It’s a new addition to your family which requires as much attention as anyone else and that‘s not something that everyone can handle. Apparently, this is what happened with this family from North Carolina that decided to give away their 7-year-old cat, Toby.
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dog Ignoring Owner After Spending 10 Days With 'Grandpaw' Delights Internet
"Grandpa puts him in holiday mood, not mean mom and dad that have rules and diets to follow," one user said.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Oblivious Guy Lays Passed Out In The Grass While Two Moose Wander Around Him In Breckenridge, Colorado
Imagine chilling on the lawn, soaking up the sun, and you end up dozing off for a few minutes…. And you’re awakened by a massive moose stomping on your head. That’s just something you don’t see here in South Carolina. Ever. Or the southeast in general…. However,...
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
dailyphew.com
When This Woman Found A Dying Homeless Man With A Dog, He Told Her His Last Wish And It’s Heartbreaking
On a cold December day in Fresno, California, Jenine-Lacette DShazer noticed a sad homeless man with a white dog curled up in his arms. When the woman started talking with him, what she found out was heartbreaking…. His name is Clifford James Herbert. Once a farm worker and the owner...
Man Likely Attacked By Shark Ends Up Having His Life Saved By It A Week Later
A man who was attacked while swimming in the ocean near sharks was left feeling grateful for his injuries after they ended up saving his life. Massachusetts resident Eugene Finney was visiting his parents in Huntington Beach, California in July 2015 when he decided to take his girlfriend and his two kids to the beach for a day of sunbathing and swimming.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
English Mastiff gives birth to an astonishingly large litter in rare record
English Mastiffs usually give birth to an average of six to eight puppies – so imagine how proud Lily felt with her litter of 21!. Easily beating a previous Californian record of 17, Lily's adorable large family has sent jaws dropping across the world after the news broke on Facebook. (opens in new tab)
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
