Elden Ring Player Discovers Where The Bosses Go To Hide
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
Dr Disrespect Teases Deadrop Ranked Mode
Dr Disrespect has begun teasing some ideas he has for a ranked mode in "Deadrop." Dr Disrespect and his game studio revealed its first-person-shooter, "Deadrop," a vertically designed game, inspired by "Battle For Tarkov" and battle royale games. The idea is that players battle for high value loot and then attempt to extract it from the top of a tower. The first reveal of the game didn't go over too well, with people complaining about NFTs and the game's graphical quality. Some supporters were also upset because the vertical slice, or snapshot, that Founders could download required a powerful PC build that many gamers don't have.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
Genshin Impact Devs Respond To Quest-Ending Bugs
When "Genshin Impact" released in 2020, it immediately made a mark and has continued to excite fans since. The free-to-play title ended up becoming the most successful international release of a Chinese game. Though many had mixed feelings about the similarities to "Breath of the Wild," "Genshin Impact" held its own and even went on to surpass the "Zelda" hit in sales. But although "Genshin Impact" has done quite well, it's far from perfect, and fans have run into a few major issues in recent days. Thankfully, the developers have responded to an assortment of quest-ending bugs that have been significantly hampering players' experiences.
Final Fantasy 14 Desynthesis Explained
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
Kirby Fans Just Got Surprising News About Dream Buffet
Nintendo surprised Kirby fans back in July with the announcement of another game featuring the pink blob releasing this year, the "Fall Guys"-inspired "Kirby's Dream Buffet." The announcement came only a short while after the release of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands," a 3D platformer with mindbending Mouthful mechanics. While an exciting announcement, "Kirby's Dream Buffet" isn't another single-player adventure. Instead, the trailer shows four versions of Kirby competing through a race course, eating strawberries along the way and growing in size. Considering some of the terrible things Kirby has swallowed in the past, strawberries feel pretty tame.
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
Genshin Impact: How To Save Leon
"Genshin Impact" is one of the internet's most popular games right now. People love the game despite its dark side, which includes gacha-mechanics that some people spend a lot of money on. In fact, one of the game's voice actresses, LilyPichu, revealed the harsh truth that she spent more money playing "Genshin Impact" than she ever made by acting in the game. While rolling for characters is one of the more popular and talked about features of the game, it's not the only thing to do – limited-time events are another popular game activity.
Rumbleverse: How To Fix Error Communicating With Epic Online Services Issues
Having already struck pay dirt with hits such as "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," Epic Games is making yet another foray into the battle royale realm with "Rumbleverse." Released on August 11, 2022, "Rumbleverse" combines the battle royale genre with traditional fighting games, all with a professional wrestling theme. Players are given the ability to create their own virtual wrestler before they mix it up with 39 other players in a battle to see who will be last performer in tights standing. It's a pretty cool concept that players are sure to be excited to play. Unfortunately for some of them, there may be some technical issues to weave around before they can dive in.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Zeon
Nintendo has plenty of popular first-party exclusives – just look at "Mario," "Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, another major franchise has done well for the company, and that's the RPG series "Xenoblade Chronicles." "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" earned praise from critics, and its diverse cast of characters contributed to that success.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Elden Ring's New Illegal Item Warnings Explained
FromSoftware has released the latest update for "Elden Ring," that now labels banned items so players can get rid of them before getting banned. Earlier in the year, players discovered a bizarre cut item, the Deathbed Smalls, which was believed to be Fia's underwear. Shortly after that, modders added the item back into the game, but anyone carrying the undergarments started getting banned, since it was considered a modded item. One infamous hacker even started forcing modded items onto players to get them banned.
Games To Play If You Can't Get Enough Of Stray
Since its release in July of 2022, "Stray" has taken the world by storm and become a hit with critics. The game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and released on PlayStation and PC, sees players take control of a cute stray cat with their drone companion. Set in a cyberpunk world filled with robotic creatures, the cat and its new helper B-12 have to traverse through the city while avoiding monstrous zurks and security bots.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Final Fantasy 14: The Best Way To Get The Bluefeather Lynx Mount
"Final Fantasy 14" is the success story of MMORPGs. While the game flopped when it first launched, it would go on to see an unexpected surge of players who find the game still worth playing today. From exploring to questing to taking the time to become the best darn chef in all of Limsa Lominsa, there's plenty of things for players can do — and one of those is to get a mount.
The Real-World Inspiration For Gotham Knights' Mr. Freeze
WB Games Montréal's upcoming "Gotham Knights" envisions a world where Batman's four most infamous proteges must struggle on without their mentor. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood join together to keep Gotham safe from the forces that threaten it. There has been an abundance of information revealed about these heroes. The studio shared that it hopes to get Batgirl right by thoughtfully handling her recovery after being shot by The Joker, it released an entire cinematic character trailer about Red Hood and his motivations for joining the team, and key individuals have even spoken up about fan concerns regarding the somewhat diminished size of Nightwing's greatest asset.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
If You Miss MultiVersus' Battle Pass, There's Good News
"MultiVersus" is proving to be an exciting new option for free-to-play gamers, and it's easy to see why. In addition to its current all-star Warner Bros. cast, there's plenty of evidence causing fans to think there are a ton more characters on the way, and the gameplay is well-executed as well. Combat is familiar — with techniques like edgeguarding from "Super Smash Bros." — but fresh, thanks to brand new mechanics like perk stacking.
